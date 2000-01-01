Schneider Electric NH3526

ModelNH3526
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionMotion sensor with switch
Exposesswitch (state), illuminance_lux, illuminance, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, occupancy_sensitivity, ambience_light_threshold, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric NH3526
White-labelElko EKO06988, Elko EKO06989, Elko EKO06990, Elko EKO06991, LK 545D6306

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300}, {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.

Illuminance lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_lux": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy timeout (numeric)

Time in seconds before occupancy is cleared after the last detected movement.. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534. The unit of this value is s.

Occupancy sensitivity (enum)

Sensitivity of the occupancy sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Low, Medium, High.

Ambience light threshold (numeric)

Threshold above which occupancy will not trigger the light switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the ambience_light_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ambience_light_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ambience_light_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is lx.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.