Schneider Electric NH3526
|Model
|NH3526
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Motion sensor with switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), illuminance_lux, illuminance, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, occupancy_sensitivity, ambience_light_threshold, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Elko EKO06988, Elko EKO06989, Elko EKO06990, Elko EKO06991, LK 545D6306
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Illuminance lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance_lux": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds before occupancy is cleared after the last detected movement.. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
s.
Occupancy sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of the occupancy sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Low,
Medium,
High.
Ambience light threshold (numeric)
Threshold above which occupancy will not trigger the light switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambience_light_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambience_light_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ambience_light_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.