NEO NAS-STH02B2
|Model
|NAS-STH02B2
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Soil moisture, temperature, and ec
|Exposes
|ec, fertility, humidity, temperature, temperature_f, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, schedule_periodic, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Ec (numeric)
Soil electrical conductivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
ec property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
us/cm.
Fertility (enum)
Soil fertility. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
lower,
low,
middle,
high,
higher.
Humidity (numeric)
Soil humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature f (numeric)
Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_f property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
14 and the maximum value is
140. The unit of this value is
°F.
Temperature sensitivity (numeric)
Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.3 and the maximum value is
1. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity sensitivity (numeric)
Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature alarm (enum)
Temperature alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Humidity alarm (enum)
Humidity alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Max temperature alarm (numeric)
Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature alarm (numeric)
Lower temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max humidity alarm (numeric)
Upper humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min humidity alarm (numeric)
Lower humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Schedule periodic (numeric)
Report sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_periodic property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_periodic": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.