NEO NAS-STH02B2

Model NAS-STH02B2 Vendor NEO Description Soil moisture, temperature, and ec Exposes ec, fertility, humidity, temperature, temperature_f, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, schedule_periodic, battery, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Soil electrical conductivity. Value can be found in the published state on the ec property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20000 . The unit of this value is us/cm .

Soil fertility. Value can be found in the published state on the fertility property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , lower , low , middle , high , higher .

Soil humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_f property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 14 and the maximum value is 140 . The unit of this value is °F .

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 1 . The unit of this value is °C .

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm , upper_alarm , cancel .

Humidity alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm , upper_alarm , cancel .

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Lower temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Upper humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Lower humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Report sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_periodic property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_periodic": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .