NEO NAS-STH02B2

ModelNAS-STH02B2
VendorNEO
DescriptionSoil moisture, temperature, and ec
Exposesec, fertility, humidity, temperature, temperature_f, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, schedule_periodic, battery, linkquality
PictureNEO NAS-STH02B2

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Ec (numeric)

Soil electrical conductivity. Value can be found in the published state on the ec property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20000. The unit of this value is us/cm.

Fertility (enum)

Soil fertility. Value can be found in the published state on the fertility property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, lower, low, middle, high, higher.

Humidity (numeric)

Soil humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature f (numeric)

Soil temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_f property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 14 and the maximum value is 140. The unit of this value is °F.

Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 1. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Humidity alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm state. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Max temperature alarm (numeric)

Upper temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature alarm (numeric)

Lower temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Max humidity alarm (numeric)

Upper humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Min humidity alarm (numeric)

Lower humidity limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Schedule periodic (numeric)

Report sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_periodic property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_periodic": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.