NEO NAS-PD07
|Model
|NAS-PD07
|Vendor
|NEO
|Description
|Motion, temperature & humidity sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, humidity, temperature, tamper, battery_low, power_type, alarm, temperature_min, temperature_max, temperature_scale, humidity_min, humidity_max
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Power type (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
battery_full,
battery_high,
battery_medium,
battery_low,
usb.
Alarm (enum)
Temperature/humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
over_temperature,
over_humidity,
below_min_temperature,
below_min_humdity,
off.
Temperature min (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature max (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature scale (binary)
Temperature scale (°F/°C). Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_scale property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_scale": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
°C temperature scale is ON, if
°F OFF.
Humidity min (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity max (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.