NEO NAS-PD07

Model NAS-PD07 Vendor Neo Description Motion, temperature & humidity sensor Exposes occupancy, humidity, temperature, tamper, battery_low, power_type, alarm, temperature_min, temperature_max, temperature_scale, humidity_min, humidity_max, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the power_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery_full , battery_high , battery_medium , battery_low , usb .

Temperature/humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: over_temperature , over_humidity , below_min_temperature , below_min_humdity , off .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature scale (°F/°C). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_scale property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_scale": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals °C temperature_scale is ON, if °F OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .