NEO NAS-AB02B0

Model NAS-AB02B0 Vendor Neo Description Temperature & humidity sensor and alarm Exposes temperature, humidity, humidity_alarm, battery_low, temperature_alarm, alarm, melody, duration, temperature_min, temperature_max, humidity_min, humidity_max, volume, power_type, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true humidity_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temperature_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the melody property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"melody": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 .

Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery_full , battery_high , battery_medium , battery_low , usb .