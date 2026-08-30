NEO NAS-AB02B0

Model NAS-AB02B0 Vendor NEO Description Temperature & humidity sensor and alarm Exposes temperature, humidity, humidity_alarm, battery_low, temperature_alarm, alarm, melody, duration, temperature_min, temperature_max, humidity_min, humidity_max, volume, power_type Picture

Alarm melodies sounds/tunes: 1 - fuer elise 2 - big ben 3 - ring ring 4 - lone ranger 5 - turkish march 6 - high pitch siren 7 - red alert 8 - cricket 9 - beep beep 10 - dogs 11 - police 12 - chime 13 - phone ring 14 - firetruck 15 - clock chime 16 - alarm clock 17 - psycho 18 - doorbell

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true humidity alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temperature alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the melody property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"melody": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 .

Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .