Neo NAS-AB02B0
|Model
|NAS-AB02B0
|Vendor
|Neo
|Description
|Temperature & humidity sensor and alarm
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, humidity_alarm, battery_low, temperature_alarm, alarm, melody, duration, temperature_min, temperature_max, humidity_min, humidity_max, volume, power_type, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity_alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true humidity_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature_alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true temperature_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Melody (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
melody property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18.
Duration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
s.
Temperature_min (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature_max (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity_min (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity_max (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Volume (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Power_type (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
battery_full,
battery_high,
battery_medium,
battery_low,
usb.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.