Zigbee2MQTT

Neo NAS-AB02B0

ModelNAS-AB02B0
VendorNeo
DescriptionTemperature & humidity sensor and alarm
Exposestemperature, humidity, humidity_alarm, battery_low, temperature_alarm, alarm, melody, duration, temperature_min, temperature_max, humidity_min, humidity_max, volume, power_type, linkquality
PictureNeo NAS-AB02B0

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity_alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true humidity_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature_alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true temperature_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Melody (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the melody property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18.

Duration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800. The unit of this value is s.

Temperature_min (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature_max (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_min (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity_max (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Volume (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Power_type (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: battery_full, battery_high, battery_medium, battery_low, usb.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.