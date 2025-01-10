Mill Mill-gen-4

ModelMill-gen-4
VendorMill
DescriptionWiFi heating panel gen4
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode)
PictureMill Mill-gen-4

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • identify_timeout: Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.