Mill Mill-gen-4
|Model
|Mill-gen-4
|Vendor
|Mill
|Description
|WiFi heating panel gen4
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
identify_timeout: Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.