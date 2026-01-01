Tuya MYQ-RM25-1.3/25-BZ
|Model
|MYQ-RM25-1.3/25-BZ
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Tubular roller blind motor
|Exposes
|battery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, border, click_control, motor_fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reverse direction (enum)
Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Border (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
border property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down,
up_delete,
down_delete,
remove_top_bottom.
Click control (enum)
Single motor steps. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Motor fault (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true motor fault is ON, if
false OFF.