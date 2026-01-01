Tuya MYQ-RM25-1.3/25-BZ

ModelMYQ-RM25-1.3/25-BZ
VendorTuya
DescriptionTubular roller blind motor
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, border, click_control, motor_fault
PictureTuya MYQ-RM25-1.3/25-BZ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Reverse direction (enum)

Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Border (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down, up_delete, down_delete, remove_top_bottom.

Click control (enum)

Single motor steps. Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Motor fault (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true motor fault is ON, if false OFF.