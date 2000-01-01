YOKIS MTR2000E-UP

Model MTR2000E-UP Vendor YOKIS Description Remote power switch with timer 2000W Exposes switch (state), identify, PrevState, onTimer, ePreOnDelay, PreOnDelay, ePreOffDelay, PreOffDelay, PulseDuration, TimeType, LongOnDuration, OperatingMode, eStopAnnounce, StopAnnounceTime, eDeaf, DeafBlinkAmount, DeafBlinkTime, eBlink, BlinkAmount, BlinkOnTime, BlinkOffTime, StateAfterBlink, eNcCommand, moveToPositionCommand, pulseCommand, blinkCommand, deafBlinkCommand, longOnCommand, uc_ResetAction, RelaunchBleAdvert, eShortPress, eLongPress, LongPressDuration, TimeBetweenPress, eR12MLongPress, eLocalConfigLock, powerFailureMode, linkquality Picture

On with timed off is not supported by this device. Use OnTimer instead.

is not supported by this device. Use instead. powerOnBehavior from the OnOff cluster is not supported but powerFailureMode has the same purpose.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Indicate the previous state before action. Value can be found in the published state on the PrevState property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"PrevState": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON prevState is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define the ON embedded timer duration in seconds. A 0 value will deactivate the timer. Value can be found in the published state on the onTimer property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"onTimer": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"onTimer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Enable ( 0x01 ) / Disable ( 0x00 ) PreOn delay. Value can be found in the published state on the ePreOnDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ePreOnDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ePreOnDelay": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ePreOnDelay is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define the PreOn embedded delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the PreOnDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"PreOnDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"PreOnDelay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Enable ( 0x01 ) / Disable ( 0x00 ) PreOff delay. Value can be found in the published state on the ePreOffDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ePreOffDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ePreOffDelay": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ePreOffDelay is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define the PreOff embedded delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the PreOffDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"PreOffDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"PreOffDelay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Set the value of ON pulse length. Value can be found in the published state on the PulseDuration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"PulseDuration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"PulseDuration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 65534 . The unit of this value is ms .

Indicates the current Type of time selected that will be used during push button configuration: - 0x00 -> Seconds - 0x01 -> Minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the TimeType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"TimeType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"TimeType": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Seconds , Minutes .

Set the value of the LONG ON embedded timer in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the LongOnDuration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"LongOnDuration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"LongOnDuration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4233600 . The unit of this value is s .

Indicates the operating mode: - 0x00 -> Timer - 0x01 -> Staircase - 0x02 -> Pulse. Value can be found in the published state on the OperatingMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"OperatingMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"OperatingMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Timer , Staircase , Pulse .

Enable ( 0x01 ) / Disable ( 0x00 ) the announcement before turning OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the eStopAnnounce property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eStopAnnounce": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eStopAnnounce": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eStopAnnounce is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time before goes off after the stop announce blinking. (In seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the StopAnnounceTime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"StopAnnounceTime": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"StopAnnounceTime": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4233600 . The unit of this value is s .

Enable ( 0x01 ) / Disable ( 0x00 ) Deaf Actions. Value can be found in the published state on the eDeaf property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eDeaf": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eDeaf": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eDeaf is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define number of blink to do when receiving the DEAF action. One blink is considered as one ON step followed by one OFF step. Value can be found in the published state on the DeafBlinkAmount property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"DeafBlinkAmount": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"DeafBlinkAmount": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 .

Define duration of a blink ON (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the DeafBlinkTime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"DeafBlinkTime": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"DeafBlinkTime": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 20000 .

Enable ( 0x01 ) / Disable ( 0x00 ) Blink Actions. Value can be found in the published state on the eBlink property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eBlink": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eBlink": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eBlink is ON, if OFF OFF.

Number of blinks done when receiving the corresponding order. One blink is considered as one ON step followed by one OFF step. Value can be found in the published state on the BlinkAmount property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"BlinkAmount": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"BlinkAmount": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 .

Duration for the ON time on a blink period (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the BlinkOnTime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"BlinkOnTime": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"BlinkOnTime": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4233600 .

Duration for the OFF time on a blink period (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the BlinkOffTime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"BlinkOffTime": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"BlinkOffTime": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4233600 .

Indicate which state must be apply after a blink sequence: - 0x00 -> State before blinking - 0x01 -> OFF - 0x02 -> ON - 0x03 -> Infinite blinking. Value can be found in the published state on the StateAfterBlink property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"StateAfterBlink": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"StateAfterBlink": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Previous , OFF , ON , INFINITE .

Define the output relay as Normaly close. Value can be found in the published state on the eNcCommand property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eNcCommand": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eNcCommand": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eNcCommand is ON, if OFF OFF.

Move to position specified in uc_BrightnessEnd parameter.If TOR mode is set (no dimming) or MTR : if uc_BrightnessEnd under 50% will set to OFF else will be set to ON. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"moveToPositionProp": {"uc_BrightnessStart": VALUE, "uc_BrightnessEnd": VALUE, "ul_PreTimerValue": VALUE, "b_PreTimerEnable": VALUE, "ul_TimerValue": VALUE, "b_TimerEnable": VALUE, "ul_TransitionTime": VALUE}}

uc_BrightnessStart (numeric)

(numeric) uc_BrightnessEnd (numeric)

(numeric) ul_PreTimerValue (numeric): If defined will force the pretimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s

(numeric): If defined will force the pretimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s b_PreTimerEnable (binary): If defined will force the pretimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values: true or false

(binary): If defined will force the pretimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values: or ul_TimerValue (numeric): If defined will force the OnTimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s

(numeric): If defined will force the OnTimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s b_TimerEnable (binary): If defined will force the OnTimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values: true or false

(binary): If defined will force the OnTimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values: or ul_TransitionTime (numeric)

This command allows the relay to be controlled with an impulse. The pulse time is defined by PulseLength. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pulseProp": {"pulseLength": VALUE}}

pulseLength (numeric): Pulse length max value is 65535, unit is ms

With this command, the module is asked to perform a blinking sequence.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"blinkProp": {"uc_BlinkAmount": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOnPeriod": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOffPeriod": VALUE, "uc_StateAfterSequence": VALUE, "b_DoPeriodicCycle": VALUE}}

uc_BlinkAmount (numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value.

(numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value. ul_BlinkOnPeriod (numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value.

(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. ul_BlinkOffPeriod (numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “off time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value.

(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “off time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. uc_StateAfterSequence (enum): If defined will force the state after the sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value- allowed values: Previous , OFF , ON , INFINITE

(enum): If defined will force the state after the sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value- allowed values: , , , b_DoPeriodicCycle (binary): If set to true the blinking will be “infinite” allowed values: true or false

Start a deaf sequene on a device only if the attribute “eDeaf” is set to Enable. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deafBlinkProp": {"uc_BlinkAmount": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOnTime": VALUE, "uc_SequenceAmount": VALUE, "tuc_BlinkAmount": VALUE}}

uc_BlinkAmount (numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done during one sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value

(numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done during one sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value ul_BlinkOnTime (numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value

(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value uc_SequenceAmount (numeric): If defined will set the number of sequence to be done. Each sequence is spaced by 1 second. (Max 6) max value is 6

(numeric): If defined will set the number of sequence to be done. Each sequence is spaced by 1 second. (Max 6) max value is 6 tuc_BlinkAmount (list): Array with the number of blink to be done for each sequence. Will override “uc_BlinkAmount“

Ititiate long duration on. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"longOnCommand": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: longOnAction .

Ititiate long duration on. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"uc_ResetAction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Factory reset , Configuration Reset , Network Reset .

Relaunch BLE advertising for 15 minutes. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"RelaunchBleAdvert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: RelaunchBle .

Use to enable short press action. Value can be found in the published state on the eShortPress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eShortPress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eShortPress": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eShortPress is ON, if OFF OFF.

Use to enable long press action. Value can be found in the published state on the eLongPress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eLongPress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eLongPress": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eLongPress is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define long Press duration in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the LongPressDuration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"LongPressDuration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"LongPressDuration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ms .

Define the maximum time between 2 press to keep in a sequence (In milliseconds). Value can be found in the published state on the TimeBetweenPress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"TimeBetweenPress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"TimeBetweenPress": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is ms .

Enable R12M Long Press action. Value can be found in the published state on the eR12MLongPress property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eR12MLongPress": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eR12MLongPress": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eR12MLongPress is ON, if OFF OFF.

Disable local configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the eLocalConfigLock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eLocalConfigLock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eLocalConfigLock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eLocalConfigLock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Define the device behavior after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the powerFailureMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerFailureMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"powerFailureMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: last_state , off , on , blink .