YOKIS MTR1300E-UP
|Model
|MTR1300E-UP
|Vendor
|YOKIS
|Description
|Remote power switch with timer 1300W
|Exposes
|switch (state), identify, PrevState, onTimer, ePreOnDelay, PreOnDelay, ePreOffDelay, PreOffDelay, PulseDuration, TimeType, LongOnDuration, OperatingMode, eStopAnnounce, StopAnnounceTime, eDeaf, DeafBlinkAmount, DeafBlinkTime, eBlink, BlinkAmount, BlinkOnTime, BlinkOffTime, StateAfterBlink, eNcCommand, moveToPositionCommand, pulseCommand, blinkCommand, deafBlinkCommand, longOnCommand, uc_ResetAction, RelaunchBleAdvert, eShortPress, eLongPress, LongPressDuration, TimeBetweenPress, eR12MLongPress, eLocalConfigLock, powerFailureMode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
On with timed offis not supported by this device. Use
OnTimerinstead.
powerOnBehaviorfrom the OnOff cluster is not supported but
powerFailureModehas the same purpose.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
PrevState (binary)
Indicate the previous state before action. Value can be found in the published state on the
PrevState property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"PrevState": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON prevState is ON, if
OFF OFF.
OnTimer (numeric)
Define the ON embedded timer duration in seconds. A
0 value will deactivate the timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
onTimer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"onTimer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"onTimer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
EPreOnDelay (binary)
Enable (
0x01) / Disable (
0x00) PreOn delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
ePreOnDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ePreOnDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ePreOnDelay": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ePreOnDelay is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PreOnDelay (numeric)
Define the PreOn embedded delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
PreOnDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"PreOnDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"PreOnDelay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
EPreOffDelay (binary)
Enable (
0x01) / Disable (
0x00) PreOff delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
ePreOffDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ePreOffDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ePreOffDelay": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ePreOffDelay is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PreOffDelay (numeric)
Define the PreOff embedded delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
PreOffDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"PreOffDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"PreOffDelay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
PulseDuration (numeric)
Set the value of ON pulse length. Value can be found in the published state on the
PulseDuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"PulseDuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"PulseDuration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
ms.
TimeType (enum)
Indicates the current Type of time selected that will be used during push button configuration: - 0x00 -> Seconds - 0x01 -> Minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
TimeType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"TimeType": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"TimeType": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Seconds,
Minutes.
LongOnDuration (numeric)
Set the value of the LONG ON embedded timer in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
LongOnDuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"LongOnDuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"LongOnDuration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4233600. The unit of this value is
s.
OperatingMode (enum)
Indicates the operating mode: - 0x00 -> Timer - 0x01 -> Staircase - 0x02 -> Pulse. Value can be found in the published state on the
OperatingMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"OperatingMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"OperatingMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Timer,
Staircase,
Pulse.
EStopAnnounce (binary)
Enable (
0x01) / Disable (
0x00) the announcement before turning OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
eStopAnnounce property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eStopAnnounce": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eStopAnnounce": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eStopAnnounce is ON, if
OFF OFF.
StopAnnounceTime (numeric)
Time before goes off after the stop announce blinking. (In seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
StopAnnounceTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"StopAnnounceTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"StopAnnounceTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4233600. The unit of this value is
s.
EDeaf (binary)
Enable (
0x01) / Disable (
0x00) Deaf Actions. Value can be found in the published state on the
eDeaf property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eDeaf": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eDeaf": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eDeaf is ON, if
OFF OFF.
DeafBlinkAmount (numeric)
Define number of blink to do when receiving the DEAF action. One blink is considered as one ON step followed by one OFF step. Value can be found in the published state on the
DeafBlinkAmount property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"DeafBlinkAmount": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"DeafBlinkAmount": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20.
DeafBlinkTime (numeric)
Define duration of a blink ON (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the
DeafBlinkTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"DeafBlinkTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"DeafBlinkTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
20000.
EBlink (binary)
Enable (
0x01) / Disable (
0x00) Blink Actions. Value can be found in the published state on the
eBlink property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eBlink": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eBlink": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eBlink is ON, if
OFF OFF.
BlinkAmount (numeric)
Number of blinks done when receiving the corresponding order. One blink is considered as one ON step followed by one OFF step. Value can be found in the published state on the
BlinkAmount property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"BlinkAmount": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"BlinkAmount": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20.
BlinkOnTime (numeric)
Duration for the ON time on a blink period (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the
BlinkOnTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"BlinkOnTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"BlinkOnTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4233600.
BlinkOffTime (numeric)
Duration for the OFF time on a blink period (In millisecond). Value can be found in the published state on the
BlinkOffTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"BlinkOffTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"BlinkOffTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4233600.
StateAfterBlink (enum)
Indicate which state must be apply after a blink sequence: - 0x00 -> State before blinking - 0x01 -> OFF - 0x02 -> ON - 0x03 -> Infinite blinking. Value can be found in the published state on the
StateAfterBlink property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"StateAfterBlink": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"StateAfterBlink": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Previous,
OFF,
ON,
INFINITE.
ENcCommand (binary)
Define the output relay as Normaly close. Value can be found in the published state on the
eNcCommand property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eNcCommand": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eNcCommand": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eNcCommand is ON, if
OFF OFF.
MoveToPositionCommand (composite)
Move to position specified in uc_BrightnessEnd parameter.If TOR mode is set (no dimming) or MTR : if uc_BrightnessEnd under 50% will set to OFF else will be set to ON. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"moveToPositionProp": {"uc_BrightnessStart": VALUE, "uc_BrightnessEnd": VALUE, "ul_PreTimerValue": VALUE, "b_PreTimerEnable": VALUE, "ul_TimerValue": VALUE, "b_TimerEnable": VALUE, "ul_TransitionTime": VALUE}}
uc_BrightnessStart(numeric)
uc_BrightnessEnd(numeric)
ul_PreTimerValue(numeric): If defined will force the pretimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s
b_PreTimerEnable(binary): If defined will force the pretimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values:
trueor
false
ul_TimerValue(numeric): If defined will force the OnTimer value (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. unit is s
b_TimerEnable(binary): If defined will force the OnTimer use (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value. allowed values:
trueor
false
ul_TransitionTime(numeric)
PulseCommand (composite)
This command allows the relay to be controlled with an impulse. The pulse time is defined by PulseLength. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pulseProp": {"pulseLength": VALUE}}
pulseLength(numeric): Pulse length max value is 65535, unit is ms
BlinkCommand (composite)
With this command, the module is asked to perform a blinking sequence.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"blinkProp": {"uc_BlinkAmount": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOnPeriod": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOffPeriod": VALUE, "uc_StateAfterSequence": VALUE, "b_DoPeriodicCycle": VALUE}}
uc_BlinkAmount(numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value.
ul_BlinkOnPeriod(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value.
ul_BlinkOffPeriod(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “off time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value.
uc_StateAfterSequence(enum): If defined will force the state after the sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value- allowed values:
Previous,
OFF,
ON,
INFINITE
b_DoPeriodicCycle(binary): If set to true the blinking will be “infinite” allowed values:
trueor
false
DeafBlinkCommand (composite)
Start a deaf sequene on a device only if the attribute “eDeaf” is set to Enable. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deafBlinkProp": {"uc_BlinkAmount": VALUE, "ul_BlinkOnTime": VALUE, "uc_SequenceAmount": VALUE, "tuc_BlinkAmount": VALUE}}
uc_BlinkAmount(numeric): If defined will force the number of blink to be done during one sequence (only for this order).if not the device will use its own value
ul_BlinkOnTime(numeric): If defined will force the blink’s “on time” (only for this order) if not the device will use its own value
uc_SequenceAmount(numeric): If defined will set the number of sequence to be done. Each sequence is spaced by 1 second. (Max 6) max value is 6
tuc_BlinkAmount(list): Array with the number of blink to be done for each sequence. Will override “uc_BlinkAmount“
LongOnCommand (enum)
Ititiate long duration on. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"longOnCommand": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
longOnAction.
Uc ResetAction (enum)
Ititiate long duration on. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"uc_ResetAction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Factory reset,
Configuration Reset,
Network Reset.
RelaunchBleAdvert (enum)
Relaunch BLE advertising for 15 minutes. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"RelaunchBleAdvert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
RelaunchBle.
EShortPress (binary)
Use to enable short press action. Value can be found in the published state on the
eShortPress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eShortPress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eShortPress": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eShortPress is ON, if
OFF OFF.
ELongPress (binary)
Use to enable long press action. Value can be found in the published state on the
eLongPress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eLongPress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eLongPress": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eLongPress is ON, if
OFF OFF.
LongPressDuration (numeric)
Define long Press duration in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
LongPressDuration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"LongPressDuration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"LongPressDuration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ms.
TimeBetweenPress (numeric)
Define the maximum time between 2 press to keep in a sequence (In milliseconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
TimeBetweenPress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"TimeBetweenPress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"TimeBetweenPress": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
ms.
ER12MLongPress (binary)
Enable R12M Long Press action. Value can be found in the published state on the
eR12MLongPress property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eR12MLongPress": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eR12MLongPress": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eR12MLongPress is ON, if
OFF OFF.
ELocalConfigLock (binary)
Disable local configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
eLocalConfigLock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eLocalConfigLock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eLocalConfigLock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eLocalConfigLock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PowerFailureMode (enum)
Define the device behavior after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the
powerFailureMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"powerFailureMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"powerFailureMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
last_state,
off,
on,
blink.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.