TuYa MTG275-ZB-RL
|Model
|MTG275-ZB-RL
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance_lux, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, entry_sensitivity, illuminance_threshold, detection_range, shield_range, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, status_indication, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Entry sensitivity (numeric)
Entry sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Illuminance threshold (numeric)
Illumination threshold for switching on. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
420. The unit of this value is
lx.
Detection range (numeric)
Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Shield range (numeric)
Shield range of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
shield_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"shield_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry distance indentation (numeric)
Entry distance indentation. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry filter time (numeric)
Entry filter time. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Departure delay (numeric)
Turn off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Block time (numeric)
Block time. Value can be found in the published state on the
block_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"block_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Breaker status (binary)
Breaker status changes with breaker_mode->standard. Value can be found in the published state on the
breaker_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON breaker status is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Breaker mode (enum)
Status breaker mode: standard is external, local is auto. Value can be found in the published state on the
breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
standard,
local.
Status indication (enum)
Led backlight when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_indication property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
ON.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.