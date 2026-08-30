TuYa MTG275-ZB-RL

Model MTG275-ZB-RL Vendor Tuya Description 2.4G/5.8G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, detection_range, shield_range, entry_sensitivity, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, illuminance_threshold, status_indication, sensor Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Detection threshold for the strength of object energy. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Maximum distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Nearest distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the shield_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shield_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Indent the distance inward based on the detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range . Value can be found in the published state on the entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Confirmation time after the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Time for the target to be detected again after switching from manned(occupy) to unmanned(unoccupy) mode. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Remotely control the breaker in standard mode. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON breaker status is ON, if OFF OFF.

Breaker mode: standard is remotely controlled, local is automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standard , local .

Illumination threshold for local (automatic) switching mode operation. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 420 . The unit of this value is lx .

Indicator light will flash when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .