TuYa MTG275-ZB-RL

Model MTG275-ZB-RL Vendor TuYa Description 24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor Exposes presence, illuminance_lux, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, entry_sensitivity, illuminance_threshold, detection_range, shield_range, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, status_indication, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

# Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

# Entry sensitivity (numeric)

Entry sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

# Illuminance threshold (numeric)

Illumination threshold for switching on. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 420 . The unit of this value is lx .

# Detection range (numeric)

Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Shield range (numeric)

Shield range of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the shield_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shield_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Entry distance indentation (numeric)

Entry distance indentation. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

# Entry filter time (numeric)

Entry filter time. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Departure delay (numeric)

Turn off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Block time (numeric)

Block time. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Breaker status (binary)

Breaker status changes with breaker_mode->standard. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON breaker status is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Breaker mode (enum)

Status breaker mode: standard is external, local is auto. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standard , local .

# Status indication (enum)

Led backlight when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .