Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa MTG275-ZB-RL

ModelMTG275-ZB-RL
VendorTuYa
Description24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
Exposespresence, illuminance_lux, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, entry_sensitivity, illuminance_threshold, detection_range, shield_range, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, status_indication, linkquality
PictureTuYa MTG275-ZB-RL

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Entry sensitivity (numeric)

Entry sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Illuminance threshold (numeric)

Illumination threshold for switching on. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 420. The unit of this value is lx.

Detection range (numeric)

Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8. The unit of this value is m.

Shield range (numeric)

Shield range of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the shield_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shield_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8. The unit of this value is m.

Entry distance indentation (numeric)

Entry distance indentation. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8. The unit of this value is m.

Entry filter time (numeric)

Entry filter time. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Departure delay (numeric)

Turn off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Block time (numeric)

Block time. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Breaker status (binary)

Breaker status changes with breaker_mode->standard. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON breaker status is ON, if OFF OFF.

Breaker mode (enum)

Status breaker mode: standard is external, local is auto. Value can be found in the published state on the breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: standard, local.

Status indication (enum)

Led backlight when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: OFF, ON.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.