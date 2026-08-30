Tuya MTG275-ZB-RL
|Model
|MTG275-ZB-RL
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|2.4G/5.8G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, detection_range, shield_range, entry_sensitivity, entry_distance_indentation, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, breaker_status, breaker_mode, illuminance_threshold, status_indication, sensor
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Detection threshold for the strength of object energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Detection range (numeric)
Maximum distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Shield range (numeric)
Nearest distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
shield_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"shield_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Entry distance indentation (numeric)
Indent the distance inward based on the detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_distance_indentation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_distance_indentation": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry filter time (numeric)
Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range . Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Departure delay (numeric)
Confirmation time after the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the
departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Block time (numeric)
Time for the target to be detected again after switching from manned(occupy) to unmanned(unoccupy) mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
block_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"block_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Breaker status (binary)
Remotely control the breaker in standard mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
breaker_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breaker_status": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON breaker status is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Breaker mode (enum)
Breaker mode: standard is remotely controlled, local is automatic. Value can be found in the published state on the
breaker_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breaker_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
standard,
local.
Illuminance threshold (numeric)
Illumination threshold for local (automatic) switching mode operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
420. The unit of this value is
lx.
Status indication (enum)
Indicator light will flash when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_indication property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
ON.
Sensor (enum)
The radar sensor can be set in four states: on, off, occupied and unoccupied. For example, if set to occupied, it will continue to maintain presence regardless of whether someone is present or not. If set to unoccupied, the unoccupied state will be maintained permanently.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
occupied,
unoccupied.