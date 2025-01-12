Wenzhi MTD285-ZB

Model MTD285-ZB Vendor Wenzhi Description 24GHz mmWave human presence sensor Exposes presence, state, illuminance, min_distance, max_distance, target_distance, gate_enable_01, gate_enable_02, gate_enable_03, gate_enable_04, gate_enable_05, gate_enable_06, gate_enable_07, gate_enable_08, gate_enable_09, gate_enable_10, gate_enable_11, configuration_gate, move_threshold, presence_threshold, nearest_target_gate, target_countdown, target_velocity, debug_switch, led_mode, delay_time, block_time, judge_logic, start_noise_collect, noise_collect_status, device_control, presence_sensitivity, move_sensitivity, scene_mode, illuminance_report, move_detect, distance_report, speed_report Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence , move .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Minimum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the min_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.4 . The unit of this value is m .

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the max_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.4 . The unit of this value is m .

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.9 . The unit of this value is m .

Distance gate 1 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_01 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_01": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 2 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_02 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_02": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 3 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_03 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_03": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 4 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_04 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_04": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 5 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_05 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_05": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 6 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_06 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_06": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 7 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_07 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_07": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 8 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_08 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_08": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 9 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_09 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_09": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 10 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_10": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Distance gate 11 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the gate_enable_11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gate_enable_11": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , enable .

Select gate for threshold config. Value can be found in the published state on the configuration_gate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"configuration_gate": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 11 .

Configure motion detection threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the move_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 .

Configure presence detection threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 .

Nearest active gate. Value can be found in the published state on the nearest_target_gate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 11 .

Target timeout countdown (debug only). Value can be found in the published state on the target_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Target speed with direction. Value can be found in the published state on the target_velocity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -9.99 and the maximum value is 9.99 . The unit of this value is m/s .

Debug mode toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the debug_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"debug_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on debug switch is ON, if off OFF.

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the led_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: silence , status .

Departure delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Block time after unoccupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Presence detection algorithm. Value can be found in the published state on the judge_logic property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"judge_logic": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: large_move , small_move , custom_move .

Start environmental background noise collection and auto adjust thresholds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"start_noise_collect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start .

Environmental background noise collection status. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_collect_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: start , ongoing , complete .

Device control commands. Value can be found in the published state on the device_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no_action , restart , reset_param .

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: high , medium , low , custom .

Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: high , medium , low , custom .

Scene mode preset. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: custom , toilet , kitchen , corridor , bedroom , living_room , meeting_room .

Illuminance reporting toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_report property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_report": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on illuminance report is ON, if off OFF.

Motion detection toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the move_detect property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_detect": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on move detect is ON, if off OFF.

Distance reporting toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the distance_report property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"distance_report": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on distance report is ON, if off OFF.