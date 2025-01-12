Wenzhi MTD285-ZB
|Model
|MTD285-ZB
|Vendor
|Wenzhi
|Description
|24GHz mmWave human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, state, illuminance, min_distance, max_distance, target_distance, gate_enable_01, gate_enable_02, gate_enable_03, gate_enable_04, gate_enable_05, gate_enable_06, gate_enable_07, gate_enable_08, gate_enable_09, gate_enable_10, gate_enable_11, configuration_gate, move_threshold, presence_threshold, nearest_target_gate, target_countdown, target_velocity, debug_switch, led_mode, delay_time, block_time, judge_logic, start_noise_collect, noise_collect_status, device_control, presence_sensitivity, move_sensitivity, scene_mode, illuminance_report, move_detect, distance_report, speed_report
|Picture
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
State (enum)
Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
presence,
move.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Min distance (numeric)
Minimum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.4. The unit of this value is
m.
Max distance (numeric)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.4. The unit of this value is
m.
Target distance (numeric)
Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.9. The unit of this value is
m.
Gate enable 01 (enum)
Distance gate 1 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_01 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_01": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 02 (enum)
Distance gate 2 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_02 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_02": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 03 (enum)
Distance gate 3 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_03 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_03": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 04 (enum)
Distance gate 4 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_04 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_04": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 05 (enum)
Distance gate 5 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_05 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_05": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 06 (enum)
Distance gate 6 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_06 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_06": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 07 (enum)
Distance gate 7 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_07 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_07": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 08 (enum)
Distance gate 8 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_08 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_08": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 09 (enum)
Distance gate 9 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_09 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_09": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 10 (enum)
Distance gate 10 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_10": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Gate enable 11 (enum)
Distance gate 11 enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
gate_enable_11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gate_enable_11": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
enable.
Configuration gate (numeric)
Select gate for threshold config. Value can be found in the published state on the
configuration_gate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"configuration_gate": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
11.
Move threshold (numeric)
Configure motion detection threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.
Presence threshold (numeric)
Configure presence detection threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.
Nearest target gate (numeric)
Nearest active gate. Value can be found in the published state on the
nearest_target_gate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
11.
Target countdown (numeric)
Target timeout countdown (debug only). Value can be found in the published state on the
target_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Target velocity (numeric)
Target speed with direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_velocity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-9.99 and the maximum value is
9.99. The unit of this value is
m/s.
Debug switch (binary)
Debug mode toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the
debug_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"debug_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on debug switch is ON, if
off OFF.
Led mode (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
silence,
status.
Delay time (numeric)
Departure delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Block time (numeric)
Block time after unoccupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
block_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"block_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Judge logic (enum)
Presence detection algorithm. Value can be found in the published state on the
judge_logic property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"judge_logic": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
large_move,
small_move,
custom_move.
Start noise collect (enum)
Start environmental background noise collection and auto adjust thresholds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"start_noise_collect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start.
Noise collect status (enum)
Environmental background noise collection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_collect_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
start,
ongoing,
complete.
Device control (enum)
Device control commands. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no_action,
restart,
reset_param.
Presence sensitivity (enum)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
high,
medium,
low,
custom.
Move sensitivity (enum)
Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
high,
medium,
low,
custom.
Scene mode (enum)
Scene mode preset. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
custom,
toilet,
kitchen,
corridor,
bedroom,
living_room,
meeting_room.
Illuminance report (binary)
Illuminance reporting toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_report": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on illuminance report is ON, if
off OFF.
Move detect (binary)
Motion detection toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_detect property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_detect": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on move detect is ON, if
off OFF.
Distance report (binary)
Distance reporting toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"distance_report": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on distance report is ON, if
off OFF.
Speed report (binary)
Speed reporting toggle. Value can be found in the published state on the
speed_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"speed_report": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
on speed report is ON, if
off OFF.