LeapMMW MTD085-ZB

Model MTD085-ZB Vendor LeapMMW Description Human presence sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, detection_range, shield_range, entry_sensitivity, entry_distance, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, status_indication, sensor, scene_preset, distance_report_mode, debug_mode, debug_distance, debug_countdown, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Detection threshold for the strength of object energy. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Nearest distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the shield_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"shield_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Dectection distance when unoccupied. Value can be found in the published state on the entry_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range . Value can be found in the published state on the entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 0.5 . The unit of this value is s .

Confirmation time after the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the departure_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 7200 . The unit of this value is s .

Time for the target to be detected again after switching from manned(occupy) to unmanned(unoccupy) mode. Value can be found in the published state on the block_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"block_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

Indicator light will turn on when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

The radar sensor can be set in three states: on, occupied and unoccupied. For example, if set to occupied, it will continue to maintain presence regardless of whether someone is present or not. If set to unoccupied, the unoccupied state will be maintained permanently.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , occupied , unoccupied .

Presets. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_preset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_preset": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Custom , Toilet , Kitchen , Hallway , Bedroom , Livingroom , Meetingroom , Factory default .

Indicator light will turn on when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the distance_report_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"distance_report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Normal , Occupancy detection .

In debug mode, radar will report more information, can be used to identify interference. Value can be found in the published state on the debug_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"debug_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

Real time distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the debug_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Time before the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the debug_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .