LeapMMW MTD085-ZB
|Model
|MTD085-ZB
|Vendor
|LeapMMW
|Description
|Human presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, detection_range, shield_range, entry_sensitivity, entry_distance, entry_filter_time, departure_delay, block_time, status_indication, sensor, scene_preset, distance_report_mode, debug_mode, debug_distance, debug_countdown, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Detection threshold for the strength of object energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Detection range (numeric)
Maximum distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Shield range (numeric)
Nearest distance detected by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
shield_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"shield_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Entry distance (numeric)
Dectection distance when unoccupied. Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Entry filter time (numeric)
Sensitivity threshold triggered for the first time when the target enters the detection range . Value can be found in the published state on the
entry_filter_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"entry_filter_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
0.5. The unit of this value is
s.
Departure delay (numeric)
Confirmation time after the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the
departure_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"departure_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
7200. The unit of this value is
s.
Block time (numeric)
Time for the target to be detected again after switching from manned(occupy) to unmanned(unoccupy) mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
block_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"block_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Status indication (enum)
Indicator light will turn on when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_indication property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
ON.
Sensor (enum)
The radar sensor can be set in three states: on, occupied and unoccupied. For example, if set to occupied, it will continue to maintain presence regardless of whether someone is present or not. If set to unoccupied, the unoccupied state will be maintained permanently.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
occupied,
unoccupied.
Scene preset (enum)
Presets. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_preset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Custom,
Toilet,
Kitchen,
Hallway,
Bedroom,
Livingroom,
Meetingroom,
Factory default.
Distance report mode (enum)
Indicator light will turn on when human presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance_report_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"distance_report_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Normal,
Occupancy detection.
Debug mode (enum)
In debug mode, radar will report more information, can be used to identify interference. Value can be found in the published state on the
debug_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"debug_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
ON.
Debug distance (numeric)
Real time distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
debug_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Debug countdown (numeric)
Time before the target disappears. Value can be found in the published state on the
debug_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.