Zigbee2MQTT

Moes MS-104BZ

ModelMS-104BZ
VendorMoes
DescriptionSmart light switch module (2 gang)
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
PictureMoes MS-104BZ

Notes

Manual in the box with device may have wrong instruction for pairing seeopen in new window.

Working instructions below.

Pairing

  1. Short push and release -> 1 beep
  2. Push and hold -> 2 beeps
  3. Don't release, keep pushing -> continuous beeping
  4. Release, device is in pairing mode

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Power_on_behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.