Profalux MOT-C2Z10

ModelMOT-C2Z10
VendorProfalux
DescriptionCover
Exposescover (state, position, tilt)
PictureProfalux MOT-C2Z10

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.