TuYa MIR-HE200-TY

Model MIR-HE200-TY Vendor TuYa Description Human presence sensor with fall function Exposes illuminance_lux, presence, occupancy, motion_speed, motion_direction, radar_sensitivity, radar_scene, tumble_switch, fall_sensitivity, tumble_alarm_time, fall_down_status, static_dwell_alarm, linkquality Picture

Factory resetting by pushing the "Reset-Button" longer than 5 seconds or by using Touchlink factory reset.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Speed of movement. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

direction of movement from the point of view of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: standing_still , moving_forward , moving_backward .

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Presets for sensitivity for presence and movement. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_scene property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_scene": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: default , area , toilet , bedroom , parlour , office , hotel .

Tumble status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the tumble_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tumble_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON , OFF .

Fall sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fall_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Tumble alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the tumble_alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tumble_alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is min .

Fall down status. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_down_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , maybe_fall , fall .

Static dwell alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the static_dwell_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.