TuYa MIR-HE200-TY
|Model
|MIR-HE200-TY
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Human presence sensor with fall function
|Exposes
|illuminance_lux, presence, occupancy, motion_speed, motion_direction, radar_sensitivity, radar_scene, tumble_switch, fall_sensitivity, tumble_alarm_time, fall_down_status, static_dwell_alarm, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory resetting by pushing the "Reset-Button" longer than 5 seconds or by using Touchlink factory reset.
Exposes
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion_speed (numeric)
Speed of movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Motion_direction (enum)
direction of movement from the point of view of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
standing_still,
moving_forward,
moving_backward.
Radar_sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Radar_scene (enum)
Presets for sensitivity for presence and movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_scene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
default,
area,
toilet,
bedroom,
parlour,
office,
hotel.
Tumble_switch (enum)
Tumble status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
tumble_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tumble_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF.
Fall_sensitivity (numeric)
Fall sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fall_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Tumble_alarm_time (numeric)
Tumble alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the
tumble_alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tumble_alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
min.
Fall_down_status (enum)
Fall down status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_down_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
maybe_fall,
fall.
Static_dwell_alarm (text)
Static dwell alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_dwell_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.