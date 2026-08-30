Tuya MIR-HE200-TY
|Model
|MIR-HE200-TY
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Human presence sensor with fall function
|Exposes
|illuminance, presence, occupancy, motion_speed, motion_direction, radar_sensitivity, radar_scene, tumble_switch, fall_sensitivity, tumble_alarm_time, fall_down_status, static_dwell_alarm
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Factory resetting by pushing the "Reset-Button" longer than 5 seconds or by using Touchlink factory reset.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Motion speed (numeric)
Speed of movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Motion direction (enum)
direction of movement from the point of view of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
standing_still,
moving_forward,
moving_backward.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Radar scene (enum)
Presets for sensitivity for presence and movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_scene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
default,
area,
toilet,
bedroom,
parlour,
office,
hotel.
Tumble switch (enum)
Tumble status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
tumble_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tumble_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF.
Fall sensitivity (numeric)
Fall sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fall_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Tumble alarm time (numeric)
Tumble alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the
tumble_alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tumble_alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
min.
Fall down status (enum)
Fall down status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_down_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
maybe_fall,
fall.
Static dwell alarm (text)
Static dwell alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_dwell_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.