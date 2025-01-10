SONOFF MINI-ZBRBS

ModelMINI-ZBRBS
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee smart roller shutter switch
Exposescover (state, position), motor_travel_calibration_status, motor_run_status, external_trigger_mode
PictureSONOFF MINI-ZBRBS

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor travel calibration status (enum)

The calibration status of the curtain motor's stroke.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_travel_calibration_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_travel_calibration_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Uncalibrated, Calibrated.

Motor run status (enum)

The motor's current operating status, such as forward rotation, reverse rotation, and stop.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_run_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_run_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Stop, Forward, Reverse.

External trigger mode (enum)

External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_trigger_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: edge, pulse, following(off), following(on).