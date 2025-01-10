SONOFF MINI-ZBRBS

Model MINI-ZBRBS Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart roller shutter switch Exposes cover (state, position), motor_travel_calibration_status, motor_run_status, external_trigger_mode Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The calibration status of the curtain motor's stroke.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_travel_calibration_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_travel_calibration_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Uncalibrated , Calibrated .

The motor's current operating status, such as forward rotation, reverse rotation, and stop.. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_run_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_run_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Stop , Forward , Reverse .