SONOFF MINI-ZBRBS
|Model
|MINI-ZBRBS
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart roller shutter switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_travel_calibration_status, motor_run_status, external_trigger_mode
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor travel calibration status (enum)
The calibration status of the curtain motor's stroke.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_travel_calibration_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_travel_calibration_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Uncalibrated,
Calibrated.
Motor run status (enum)
The motor's current operating status, such as forward rotation, reverse rotation, and stop.. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_run_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_run_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Stop,
Forward,
Reverse.
External trigger mode (enum)
External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_trigger_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
edge,
pulse,
following(off),
following(on).