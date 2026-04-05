SONOFF MINI-ZBD
|Model
|MINI-ZBD
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, network_indicator, turbo_mode, delayed_power_on_state, delayed_power_on_time, detach_relay_mode, external_trigger_mode, inching_control_set, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Network indicator (binary)
Network indicator Settings, turn off/turn on the online network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the
network_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"network_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true network indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Turbo mode (binary)
Enable/disable Radio power turbo mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
turbo_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"turbo_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true turbo mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Delayed power on state (binary)
Delayed Power-on State. Value can be found in the published state on the
delayed_power_on_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"delayed_power_on_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delayed_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true delayed power on state is ON, if
false OFF.
Delayed power on time (numeric)
Delayed Power-on time. Value can be found in the published state on the
delayed_power_on_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"delayed_power_on_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delayed_power_on_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
3599.5. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Detach relay mode (binary)
Enable/Disable detach relay mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
detach_relay_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true detach relay mode is ON, if
false OFF.
External trigger mode (enum)
External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_trigger_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
edge,
pulse,
following(off),
following(on).
Inching control set (composite)
Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}
inching_control(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
inching_time(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds
inching_mode(binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values:
ONor
OFF
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle.