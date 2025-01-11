SONOFF MINI-ZB2GS

Model MINI-ZB2GS Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee dual-channel smart switch Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, external_trigger_mode, detach_relay_mode, inching_control_set, network_indicator, turbo_mode, delayed_power_on_state_channel_1, delayed_power_on_state_channel_2, delayed_power_on_time, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger_mode_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_trigger_mode_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_trigger_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: edge , pulse , following(off) , following(on) .

External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger_mode_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_trigger_mode_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_trigger_mode_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: edge , pulse , following(off) , following(on) .

Relay separation mode. Can be used when the load is a smart device (such as smart light), when we control the wall switch, do not want to turn off the power of the smart light, but through a scene command to control the smart light on or off, then we can enable the relay separation mode.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detach_relay_mode": {"detach_relay_outlet1": VALUE, "detach_relay_outlet2": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detach_relay_mode": ""} .

detach_relay_outlet1 (binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values: or detach_relay_outlet2 (binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set_l1": {"inching_control_l1": VALUE, "inching_time_l1": VALUE, "inching_mode_l1": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: or inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds

(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds inching_mode (binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values: ON or OFF

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set_l2": {"inching_control_l2": VALUE, "inching_time_l2": VALUE, "inching_mode_l2": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: or inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds

(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds inching_mode (binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values: ON or OFF

Network indicator settings, turn off/on the blue online status network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the network_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true network indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Enable/disable Radio power turbo mode. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"turbo_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true turbo mode is ON, if false OFF.

Delayed Power-on State(Channel 1). Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_state_channel_1_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_state_channel_1_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_state_channel_1_l1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true delayed power on state channel 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Delayed Power-on State(Channel 2). Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_state_channel_2_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_state_channel_2_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_state_channel_2_l2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true delayed power on state channel 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Delayed Power-on time. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_time_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_time_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_time_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3599.5 . The unit of this value is seconds .

Delayed Power-on time. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_time_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_time_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_time_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3599.5 . The unit of this value is seconds .