# Custom devices (DiY) MHO-C401N

Model MHO-C401N Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Xiaomi temperature & humidity sensor with custom firmware Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_display_mode, linkquality Picture

Originally this device does not support Zigbee (only Bluetooth). To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here open in new window. This firmware converts the device from Bluetooth to Zigbee.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature display mode (enum)

The temperature format displayed on the screen. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .