Custom devices (DiY) MHO-C401N
|Model
|MHO-C401N
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Xiaomi temperature & humidity sensor with custom firmware
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity, temperature_display_mode, show_smile, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max
|Picture
Notes
Originally this device does not support Zigbee (only Bluetooth). To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here. This firmware converts the device from Bluetooth to Zigbee.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature display mode (enum)
The units of the temperature displayed on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Show smile (binary)
Whether to show a smile on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the
show_smile property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"show_smile": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"show_smile": "VALUE"}. If value equals
HIDE show smile is ON, if
SHOW OFF.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
The temperature calibration, in 0.1° steps. Requires v0.1.1.6 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-12.7 and the maximum value is
12.7. The unit of this value is
C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
The humidity offset is set in 0.1 % steps. Requires v0.1.1.6 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-12.7 and the maximum value is
12.7. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort temperature min (numeric)
Comfort parameters/Temperature minimum, in 1° steps. Requires v0.1.1.7 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_temperature_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-127 and the maximum value is
127. The unit of this value is
C.
Comfort temperature max (numeric)
Comfort parameters/Temperature maximum, in 1° steps. Requires v0.1.1.7 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_temperature_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_max": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-127 and the maximum value is
127. The unit of this value is
C.
Comfort humidity min (numeric)
Comfort parameters/Humidity minimum, in 1% steps. Requires v0.1.1.7 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_humidity_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort humidity max (numeric)
Comfort parameters/Humidity maximum, in 1% steps. Requires v0.1.1.7 or newer.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_humidity_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_max": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.