# Custom devices (DiY) MHO-C401N-z

Model MHO-C401N-z Vendor Xiaomi Description E-Ink Temperature & Humidity sensor with custom firmware (pvxx/ZigbeeTLc) Exposes temperature, humidity, temperature_display_mode, comfort_display, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, measurement_interval, battery, linkquality Picture

Originally this device does not support Zigbee (only Bluetooth). To use this device with Zigbee2MQTT a custom firmware has to be flashed which is explained here open in new window. This firmware converts the device from Bluetooth to Zigbee. Requires firmware v0.1.2.1 or newer!

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature display mode (enum)

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

# Comfort display (binary)

Whether to show a comfort indicator on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_display": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals show comfort display is ON, if hide OFF.

# Comfort temperature min (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Temperature minimum, in 0.01°C steps, default 20.00°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Comfort temperature max (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Temperature maximum, in 0.01°C steps, default 25.00°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Comfort humidity min (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Humidity minimum, in 1% steps, default 40.00%. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is % .

# Comfort humidity max (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Humidity maximum, in 1% steps, default 60.00%.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration, in 0.01° steps, default 0 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration, in 0.01% steps, default 0%.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

# Measurement interval (numeric)

Measurement interval, default 10 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the measurement_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"measurement_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"measurement_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is s .