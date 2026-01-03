SONOFF MG1_5RZ
|Model
|MG1_5RZ
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee human presence radar (5.8 GHz)
|Exposes
|occupancy, occupied_to_unoccupied_delay, unoccupied_to_occupied_delay, occupancy_sensitivity
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupied to unoccupied delay (numeric)
Ultrasonic occupied → unoccupied delay (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
occupied_to_unoccupied_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
60 and the maximum value is
65535.
Unoccupied to occupied delay (numeric)
Ultrasonic unoccupied → occupied delay (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
unoccupied_to_occupied_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"unoccupied_to_occupied_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"unoccupied_to_occupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Occupancy sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of human presence detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.