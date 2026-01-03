SONOFF MG1_5RZ

Model MG1_5RZ Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee human presence radar (5.8 GHz) Exposes occupancy, occupied_to_unoccupied_delay, unoccupied_to_occupied_delay, occupancy_sensitivity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Ultrasonic occupied → unoccupied delay (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_to_unoccupied_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Ultrasonic unoccupied → occupied delay (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the unoccupied_to_occupied_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"unoccupied_to_occupied_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unoccupied_to_occupied_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .