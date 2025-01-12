Tuya MG-GPO04ZSLP
|Model
|MG-GPO04ZSLP
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|2 x socket + 1 x light with master switch and metering
|Exposes
|switch (state), voltage, current, energy_wh
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (master endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_master property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_master": "ON"},
{"state_master": "OFF"} or
{"state_master": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (light endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_light property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_light": "ON"},
{"state_light": "OFF"} or
{"state_light": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Voltage (numeric)
Line voltage reported by the outlet. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Line current reported by the outlet. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy wh (numeric)
Accumulated energy (raw Wh counter). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_wh property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Wh.