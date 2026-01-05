Mill MFTWIFI

Model MFTWIFI Vendor Mill Description Smart floor thermostat WiFi & Zigbee Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode .