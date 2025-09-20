YOKIS MFP-UP

Model MFP-UP Vendor YOKIS Description Remote module for pilot wire heating system Exposes identify, power, current, energy, power_failure_mode, actual_order, order_timer, pre_order_timer, timer_unit, led_mode, pilot_wire_relay_mode, order_scrolling_mode, order_number_supported, fallback_order, pilotwire_setOrder, pilotwire_toggleOrder, reset_to_factory_settings, relaunch_ble_advert Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Define the device behavior after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the power_failure_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_failure_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_failure_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: last_state , off , on , blink .

Represent the actual order used by the device:

0x00 -> Stop

0x01 -> Frost-off

0x02 -> Eco (default)

0x03 -> Confort-2

0x04 -> Confort-1

0x05 -> Confort

0xF0 -> ShortCut error

0xF1 -> Temperature error. Value can be found in the published state on the actual_order property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"actual_order": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: stop , frost_off , eco , confort_2 , confort_1 , confort , shortcut_error , temperature_error .

Define the “Order” embedded timer duration. This timer is set when the device changes its order (in second). After that duration, the device is set back to its fallback order.. Value can be found in the published state on the order_timer property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"order_timer": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"order_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4294967295 .

Define the duration before an order is set. This timer is used when a new order is asked, it corresponds to the time before this order is applied. The duration is set in second.. Value can be found in the published state on the pre_order_timer property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pre_order_timer": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pre_order_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4294967295 .

Represent the actual unit used for local command configuration :

0x00 -> Second (default)

0x01 -> Minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_unit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: second , minutes .

Define the product’s LED behavior:

0x00 -> LED is always ON and blink during radio activity (default)

0x01 -> LED is only OFF during few seconds after a mode transition. Value can be found in the published state on the led_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led_on , led_off .

Define if the product must be set into pilot wire relay mode:

0x00 -> Relay mode is deactivated (default)

0x01 -> Relay mode is activated. Value can be found in the published state on the pilot_wire_relay_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pilot_wire_relay_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pilot_wire_relay_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: relay_on , relay_off .

Define the order scrolling sense:

0x00 -> Forward : Confort -> Confort – 1 -> Confort – 2 -> Eco -> Hors-Gel -> Arrêt (default)

0x01 -> Backward : Arrêt -> Hors-Gel -> Eco -> Confort – 2 -> Confort – 1 -> Confort. Value can be found in the published state on the order_scrolling_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"order_scrolling_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"order_scrolling_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , backward .

Define the number of orders supported by the device:

0x00 -> 4 orders (Confort, Eco, Hors-Gel, Arrêt)

0x01 -> 6 orders (Confort, Confort – 1, Confort – 2, Eco, Hors-Gel, Arrêt) - (default). Value can be found in the published state on the order_number_supported property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"order_number_supported": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"order_number_supported": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: four_orders , six_orders .

Represent the fallback order used by the device after the end of an order timer is reached

0x00 -> Stop

0x01 -> Frost-off

0x02 -> Eco (default)

0x03 -> Confort-2

0x04 -> Confort-1

0x05 -> Confor. Value can be found in the published state on the fallback_order property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fallback_order": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fallback_order": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: stop , frost_off , eco , confort_2 , confort_1 , confort .

Set the device in the specified order.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pilotwire_setOrder": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: stop , frost_off , eco , confort_2 , confort_1 , confort .

Toggle between order by respecting the scrolling order. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pilotwire_toggleOrder": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: pilotwire_toggleOrder .

Reset setting depending on RESET ACTION value. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_to_factory_settings": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: factory_reset , configuration_reset , network_reset .