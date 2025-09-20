YOKIS MFP-UP
|Model
|MFP-UP
|Vendor
|YOKIS
|Description
|Remote module for pilot wire heating system
|Exposes
|identify, power, current, energy, power_failure_mode, actual_order, order_timer, pre_order_timer, timer_unit, led_mode, pilot_wire_relay_mode, order_scrolling_mode, order_number_supported, fallback_order, pilotwire_setOrder, pilotwire_toggleOrder, reset_to_factory_settings, relaunch_ble_advert
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power failure mode (enum)
Define the device behavior after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_failure_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_failure_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_failure_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
last_state,
off,
on,
blink.
Actual order (enum)
Represent the actual order used by the device:
- 0x00 -> Stop
- 0x01 -> Frost-off
- 0x02 -> Eco (default)
- 0x03 -> Confort-2
- 0x04 -> Confort-1
- 0x05 -> Confort
- 0xF0 -> ShortCut error
- 0xF1 -> Temperature error. Value can be found in the published state on the
actual_orderproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"actual_order": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stop,
frost_off,
eco,
confort_2,
confort_1,
confort,
shortcut_error,
temperature_error.
Order timer (numeric)
Define the “Order” embedded timer duration. This timer is set when the device changes its order (in second). After that duration, the device is set back to its fallback order.. Value can be found in the published state on the
order_timer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"order_timer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"order_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
Pre order timer (numeric)
Define the duration before an order is set. This timer is used when a new order is asked, it corresponds to the time before this order is applied. The duration is set in second.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pre_order_timer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pre_order_timer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pre_order_timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
Timer unit (enum)
Represent the actual unit used for local command configuration :
- 0x00 -> Second (default)
- 0x01 -> Minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer_unitproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"timer_unit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"timer_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
second,
minutes.
Led mode (enum)
Define the product’s LED behavior:
- 0x00 -> LED is always ON and blink during radio activity (default)
- 0x01 -> LED is only OFF during few seconds after a mode transition. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_modeproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"led_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"led_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led_on,
led_off.
Pilot wire relay mode (enum)
Define if the product must be set into pilot wire relay mode:
- 0x00 -> Relay mode is deactivated (default)
- 0x01 -> Relay mode is activated. Value can be found in the published state on the
pilot_wire_relay_modeproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pilot_wire_relay_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pilot_wire_relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
relay_on,
relay_off.
Order scrolling mode (enum)
Define the order scrolling sense:
- 0x00 -> Forward : Confort -> Confort – 1 -> Confort – 2 -> Eco -> Hors-Gel -> Arrêt (default)
- 0x01 -> Backward : Arrêt -> Hors-Gel -> Eco -> Confort – 2 -> Confort – 1 -> Confort. Value can be found in the published state on the
order_scrolling_modeproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"order_scrolling_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"order_scrolling_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
backward.
Order number supported (enum)
Define the number of orders supported by the device:
- 0x00 -> 4 orders (Confort, Eco, Hors-Gel, Arrêt)
- 0x01 -> 6 orders (Confort, Confort – 1, Confort – 2, Eco, Hors-Gel, Arrêt) - (default). Value can be found in the published state on the
order_number_supportedproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"order_number_supported": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"order_number_supported": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
four_orders,
six_orders.
Fallback order (enum)
Represent the fallback order used by the device after the end of an order timer is reached
- 0x00 -> Stop
- 0x01 -> Frost-off
- 0x02 -> Eco (default)
- 0x03 -> Confort-2
- 0x04 -> Confort-1
- 0x05 -> Confor. Value can be found in the published state on the
fallback_orderproperty. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"fallback_order": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"fallback_order": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
stop,
frost_off,
eco,
confort_2,
confort_1,
confort.
Pilotwire setOrder (enum)
Set the device in the specified order.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pilotwire_setOrder": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
stop,
frost_off,
eco,
confort_2,
confort_1,
confort.
Pilotwire toggleOrder (enum)
Toggle between order by respecting the scrolling order. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pilotwire_toggleOrder": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
pilotwire_toggleOrder.
Reset to factory settings (enum)
Reset setting depending on RESET ACTION value. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_to_factory_settings": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
factory_reset,
configuration_reset,
network_reset.
Relaunch ble advert (enum)
Relaunch BLE advertising for 15 minutes. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relaunch_ble_advert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
relaunch_ble_advert.