Xiaomi MFKZQ01LM
|Model
|MFKZQ01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Mi/Aqara smart home cube
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action_angle, device_temperature, power_outage_count, action_from_side, action_side, action_to_side, side, action, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action_angle (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_angle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-360 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
°.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_from_side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_from_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action_side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action_to_side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_to_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
shake,
throw,
wakeup,
fall,
tap,
slide,
flip180,
flip90,
rotate_left,
rotate_right.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.