# Xiaomi MFKZQ01LM

Model MFKZQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Mi/Aqara smart home cube Exposes battery, voltage, action_angle, device_temperature, power_outage_count, action_from_side, action_side, action_to_side, side, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_angle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -360 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is ° .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_from_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_to_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: shake , throw , wakeup , fall , tap , slide , flip180 , flip90 , rotate_left , rotate_right .