Aqara MFKZQ01LM
|Model
|MFKZQ01LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Cube
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action_angle, device_temperature, power_outage_count, action_from_side, action_side, action_to_side, side, action
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi MFKZQ01LM
Notes
Battery
Uses a CR2450 battery
Pairing
Remove the back plate by using the included tool or a wedge to click it off. Press and hold the LINK button inside the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light blinks three times). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the LINK button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action angle (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_angle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-360 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
°.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action from side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_from_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action to side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_to_side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Side (numeric)
Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the
side property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
shake,
throw,
wakeup,
fall,
tap,
slide,
flip180,
flip90,
rotate_left,
rotate_right.