Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi MFKZQ01LM

ModelMFKZQ01LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionMi/Aqara smart home cube
Exposesbattery, voltage, action_angle, device_temperature, power_outage_count, action_from_side, action_side, action_to_side, side, action, linkquality
PictureXiaomi MFKZQ01LM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action_angle (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_angle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is -360 and the maximum value is 360. The unit of this value is °.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Power_outage_count (numeric)

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action_from_side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_from_side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Action_side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Action_to_side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_to_side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: shake, throw, wakeup, fall, tap, slide, flip180, flip90, rotate_left, rotate_right.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.