Model MFKZQ01LM Vendor Aqara Description Cube Exposes battery, voltage, action_angle, device_temperature, power_outage_count, action_from_side, action_side, action_to_side, side, action Picture White-label Xiaomi MFKZQ01LM

Uses a CR2450 battery

Remove the back plate by using the included tool or a wedge to click it off. Press and hold the LINK button inside the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light blinks three times). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the LINK button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_angle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -360 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is ° .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_from_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_to_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .