# Schneider Electric MEG5116-0300/MEG5171-0000

Model MEG5126-0300/MEG5171-0000 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Merten MEG5171 PlusLink Dimmer insert with Merten Wiser System M Push Button (2fold) Exposes light (state, brightness, level_config), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, dimmer_mode, linkquality, indicator_mode, switch_action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , level_config .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

# Ballast minimum level (numeric)

Specifies the minimum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

# Ballast maximum level (numeric)

Specifies the maximum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

# Dimmer mode (enum)

Sets dimming mode to autodetect or fixed RC/RL/RL_LED mode (max load is reduced in RL_LED). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmer_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmer_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmer_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: auto , rc , rl , rl_led .

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is lqi .

# Indicator mode (enum)

Led Indicator Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: consistent_with_load , reverse_with_load , always_off , always_on .

# Switch actions (enum)