# Schneider Electric MEG5113-0300/MEG5165-0000

Model MEG5113-0300/MEG5165-0000 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Merten MEG5165 PlusLink Shutter insert with Merten Wiser System M Push Button (1fold) Exposes cover (state, position), lift_duration, linkquality Picture

To get the device into pairing mode, press the up button 3 times briefly and then hold it for a long time (almost 20s). After about 10s the LED starts blinking slowly, continue to hold until it starts blinking rapidly. Now you can release it. Pairing will take a while to complete. The LED will blink and change color during this process.

The shutter control uses a simple timer to control the duration to open/close the shutter. The timer duration can be set via 'duration'.

Be aware, that the controller has no physical position information. Therefore, whenever the shutter is somewhere between fully open and fully closed and you send a command to move to any position other than fully open, the shutter will first move to the fully open position, wait for the timer to elapse and then move to the position you selected.

Example: You have set a duration of 20s. The shutter is half closed and you send a command to fully close it. It will first fully open (within e.g. 10s) then wait another 10s until the timer has elapsed and then close the shutter completely (taking another 20s).

This behavior is designed like this and probably chosen to prevent positioning problems due to motion backlash. It cannot be changed.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Duration of lift. Value can be found in the published state on the lift_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lift_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is seconds .