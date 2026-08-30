Schneider Electric MEG5113-0300/MEG5165-0000
|Model
|MEG5113-0300/MEG5165-0000
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Merten MEG5165 PlusLink Shutter insert with Merten Wiser System M Push Button (1fold)
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt), lift_duration
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To get the device into pairing mode, press the up button 3 times briefly and then hold it for a long time (almost 20s). After about 10s the LED starts blinking slowly, continue to hold until it starts blinking rapidly. Now you can release it. Pairing will take a while to complete. The LED will blink and change color during this process.
Control
The shutter control uses a simple timer to control the duration to open/close the shutter. The timer duration can be set via 'duration'.
Be aware, that the controller has no physical position information. Therefore, whenever the shutter is somewhere between fully open and fully closed and you send a command to move to any position other than fully open, the shutter will first move to the fully open position, wait for the timer to elapse and then move to the position you selected.
Example: You have set a duration of 20s. The shutter is half closed and you send a command to fully close it. It will first fully open (within e.g. 10s) then wait another 10s until the timer has elapsed and then close the shutter completely (taking another 20s).
This behavior is designed like this and probably chosen to prevent positioning problems due to motion backlash. It cannot be changed.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Lift duration (numeric)
Duration of lift. Value can be found in the published state on the
lift_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lift_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.