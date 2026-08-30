Model MCCGQ11LM Vendor Aqara Description Door and window sensor Exposes battery, contact, device_temperature, voltage, power_outage_count, trigger_count, identify Picture

Uses a CR1632 battery

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

If this doesn't work, after starting the pairing process with the long press, keep short pressing the button approximately once a second until the interview process is finished.

In some cases where users are using a CC2531 USB stick (see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/839) performing a shutdown of Zigbee2MQTT, removing and reinserting the USB stick, then restarting Zigbee2MQTT has proven successful for pairing via the above method when it has not been working. Switching to the ember adapter after upgrading the stick firmware might solve this pairing issue.

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here.

If the contact is being made via a horizontal slide (e.g. the sensor is placed at the top of a sliding door), the sensor may provide three or more messages with conflicting states. To get around this issue, consider using the debounce option in your device specific configuration.

E.g. (devices.yaml)

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_sensor debounce : 1

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Indicates how many times the sensor was triggered (since last scheduled report). Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.