Shade Control MC-02

ModelMC-02
VendorShade Control
DescriptionAutomate shades and blinds with beaded chains
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position)
PictureShade Control MC-02

Notes

Calibration

Download the iOS or Android app from the device's website to calibrate the motor direction and low/high limits over bluetooth.

The app does not require registration or an account and after the initial calibration the device can be used without it, over Zigbee.

Pairing

Press the middle (stop) button for a few seconds until the led starts blinking with blue color.

Firmware upgrade

Can be done using the bluetooth app from the previous section.

Reset

Press the middle (stop) button for about 5-10 seconds until the led changes to red color.

Factory reset

Perform a reset while the front cover of the device is removed.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.