Shade Control MC-02

Download the iOS or Android app from the device's website open in new window to calibrate the motor direction and low/high limits over bluetooth.

The app does not require registration or an account and after the initial calibration the device can be used without it, over Zigbee.

Press the middle (stop) button for a few seconds until the led starts blinking with blue color.

# Firmware upgrade

Can be done using the bluetooth app from the previous section.

Press the middle (stop) button for about 5-10 seconds until the led changes to red color.

# Factory reset

Perform a reset while the front cover of the device is removed.