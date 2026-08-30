Shade Control MC-02
|Model
|MC-02
|Vendor
|Shade Control
|Description
|Automate shades and blinds with beaded chains
|Exposes
|battery, cover (state, position)
|Picture
Notes
Calibration
Download the iOS or Android app from the device's website to calibrate the motor direction and low/high limits over bluetooth.
The app does not require registration or an account and after the initial calibration the device can be used without it, over Zigbee.
Pairing
Press the middle (stop) button for a few seconds until the led starts blinking with blue color.
Firmware upgrade
Can be done using the bluetooth app from the previous section.
Reset
Press the middle (stop) button for about 5-10 seconds until the led changes to red color.
Factory reset
Perform a reset while the front cover of the device is removed.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.