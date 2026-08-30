Shade Control MC-02

Model MC-02 Vendor Shade Control Description Automate shades and blinds with beaded chains Exposes battery, cover (state, position) Picture

Download the iOS or Android app from the device's website to calibrate the motor direction and low/high limits over bluetooth.

The app does not require registration or an account and after the initial calibration the device can be used without it, over Zigbee.

Press the middle (stop) button for a few seconds until the led starts blinking with blue color.

Can be done using the bluetooth app from the previous section.

Press the middle (stop) button for about 5-10 seconds until the led changes to red color.

Perform a reset while the front cover of the device is removed.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .