Shade Control MC-02

Notes
Calibration
Download the iOS or Android app from the device's website to calibrate the motor direction and low/high limits over bluetooth.
The app does not require registration or an account and after the initial calibration the device can be used without it, over Zigbee.
Pairing
Press the middle (stop) button for a few seconds until the led starts blinking with blue color.
Firmware upgrade
Can be done using the bluetooth app from the previous section.
Reset
Press the middle (stop) button for about 5-10 seconds until the led changes to red color.
Factory reset
Perform a reset while the front cover of the device is removed.