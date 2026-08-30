Quoya M515EGBZTN

ModelM515EGBZTN
VendorQuoya
DescriptionZigbee roller blind
Exposescover (state, position), motor_direction, cover_limit
PictureQuoya M515EGBZTN

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, reversed.

Cover limit (enum)

Set current position as the limit position. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: set_up, set_down, delete_up, delete_down, delete_both.