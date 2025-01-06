Tuya M3TYW-2.0-13

ModelM3TYW-2.0-13
VendorTuya
DescriptionLongsam M3 curtain motor
Exposescover (state, position), options
PictureTuya M3TYW-2.0-13

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • cover_position_percent_fix: Fixes inverted cover position values on affected modules when enabled (default false). The value must be true or false

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Options (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "reverse_direction": VALUE}}

  • motor_speed (numeric): Motor speed max value is 255
  • reverse_direction (binary): Reverse the motor direction allowed values: true or false