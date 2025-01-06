Tuya M3TYW-2.0-13

Model M3TYW-2.0-13 Vendor Tuya Description Longsam M3 curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), options Picture

cover_position_percent_fix : Fixes inverted cover position values on affected modules when enabled (default false). The value must be true or false

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "reverse_direction": VALUE}}