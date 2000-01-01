MindY Leleka

Model Leleka Vendor MindY Description Advanced Environmental Monitoring Device Exposes last_boot, wifi, ip_address, temperature, humidity, pressure, co2, illuminance, light (state, brightness), identify, read_interval, night_mode, night_on_time, night_off_time, co2_control, co2_invert, co2_level_high, co2_level_low, co2_auto_calibration, co2_forced_recalibration, co2_factory_reset, lux_control, lux_invert, lux_level_high, lux_level_low, offset_illuminance, temperature_sensor, offset_temperature, offset_humidity, offset_pressure Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

last_boot_update : Interval for request boot datetime from device. (default 60 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 10

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Device boot date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the last_boot property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_boot": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Device WiFi state. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON wifi is ON, if OFF OFF.

Device IP address. Value can be found in the published state on the ip_address property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Read interval of sensors. Default 30. Value can be found in the published state on the read_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"read_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is seconds .

Turn OFF LED at night. Value can be found in the published state on the night_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_on_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_on_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the night_off_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_off_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_off_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 23 . The unit of this value is Hr .

Enable CO2 bind-control. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert CO2 control logic. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_invert property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_invert": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_invert": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 invert is ON, if OFF OFF.

High CO2 threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_level_high property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_level_high": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_level_high": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Low CO2 threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_level_low property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_level_low": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_level_low": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_auto_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_auto_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_auto_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 auto calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Start FRC by setting the value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_forced_recalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_forced_recalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_factory_reset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_factory_reset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable illuminance bind-control. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lux_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON lux control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Invert illuminance control logic. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_invert property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lux_invert": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_invert": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON lux invert is ON, if OFF OFF.

High illuminance threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_level_high property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lux_level_high": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_level_high": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lx .

Low illuminance threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_level_low property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lux_level_low": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_level_low": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lx .

Adjust illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the offset_illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offset_illuminance": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offset_illuminance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -500 and the maximum value is 500 . The unit of this value is lx .

Active temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: CPU , SCD4X , BMP280 .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the offset_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offset_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offset_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the offset_humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offset_humidity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offset_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .