MindY Leleka
|Model
|Leleka
|Vendor
|MindY
|Description
|Advanced Environmental Monitoring Device
|Exposes
|last_boot, wifi, ip_address, temperature, humidity, pressure, co2, illuminance, light (state, brightness), identify, read_interval, night_mode, night_on_time, night_off_time, co2_control, co2_invert, co2_level_high, co2_level_low, co2_auto_calibration, co2_forced_recalibration, co2_factory_reset, lux_control, lux_invert, lux_level_high, lux_level_low, offset_illuminance, temperature_sensor, offset_temperature, offset_humidity, offset_pressure
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
last_boot_update: Interval for request boot datetime from device. (default 60 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
10
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Last boot (text)
Device boot date and time. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_boot property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"last_boot": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Wifi (binary)
Device WiFi state. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON wifi is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ip address (text)
Device IP address. Value can be found in the published state on the
ip_address property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Read interval (numeric)
Read interval of sensors. Default 30. Value can be found in the published state on the
read_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"read_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"read_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Night mode (binary)
Turn OFF LED at night. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Night on time (numeric)
Night mode activation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_on_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_on_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_on_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Night off time (numeric)
Night mode deactivation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_off_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_off_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_off_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
23. The unit of this value is
Hr.
Co2 control (binary)
Enable CO2 bind-control. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_control property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_control": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON co2 control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Co2 invert (binary)
Invert CO2 control logic. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_invert property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_invert": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_invert": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON co2 invert is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Co2 level high (numeric)
High CO2 threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_level_high property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_level_high": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_level_high": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Co2 level low (numeric)
Low CO2 threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_level_low property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_level_low": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_level_low": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Co2 auto calibration (binary)
Automatic self calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_auto_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_auto_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_auto_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON co2 auto calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Co2 forced recalibration (numeric)
Start FRC by setting the value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_forced_recalibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_forced_recalibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_forced_recalibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Co2 factory reset (binary)
Factory Reset CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_factory_reset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2_factory_reset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON co2 factory reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lux control (binary)
Enable illuminance bind-control. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_control property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lux_control": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON lux control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lux invert (binary)
Invert illuminance control logic. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_invert property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lux_invert": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_invert": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON lux invert is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lux level high (numeric)
High illuminance threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_level_high property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lux_level_high": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_level_high": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Lux level low (numeric)
Low illuminance threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_level_low property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lux_level_low": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_level_low": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Offset illuminance (numeric)
Adjust illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
offset_illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offset_illuminance": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offset_illuminance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-500 and the maximum value is
500. The unit of this value is
lx.
Temperature sensor (enum)
Active temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
CPU,
SCD4X,
BMP280.
Offset temperature (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
offset_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offset_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Offset humidity (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
offset_humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offset_humidity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offset_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Offset pressure (numeric)
Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
offset_pressure property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offset_pressure": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offset_pressure": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-100 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
kPa.