Lutron LZL4BWHL01

Model LZL4BWHL01 Vendor Lutron Description Connected bulb remote control Exposes action Picture

Factory reset the Lutron Connected Bulb Remote by pressing and holding the remote's top and bottom buttons for approximately 15 seconds. The light on the remote will blink rapidly to indicate that the remote has been reset.

After resetting the remote can be paired to a network by pressing and holding the top button for approximately 2 seconds.

Connected light bulbs can be reset with the Lutron Connected Bulb Remote by bringing the remote close (~3 inches) to the light bulb and pressing and holding the remote's 2nd and bottom buttons. The light bulb will flash and the remote's LED will turn on. Continue to hold both buttons until the remote's LED turns off.

After resetting the bulb will automatically attempt to join a network.

This method should work for Philips Hue bulbs, IKEA TRADFRI bulbs, GE Link bulbs, Connected Cree bulbs, and EcoSmart SMART bulbs.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200