# Lutron LZL4BWHL01

Model LZL4BWHL01 Vendor Lutron Description Connected bulb remote control Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Factory reset the Lutron Connected Bulb Remote by pressing and holding the remote's top and bottom buttons for approximately 15 seconds. The light on the remote will blink rapidly to indicate that the remote has been reset.

After resetting the remote can be paired to a network by pressing and holding the top button for approximately 2 seconds.

# Using the Connected Bulb Remote to reset a connected light bulb (Hue, Cree, GE Link)

Connected light bulbs can be reset with the Lutron Connected Bulb Remote by bringing the remote close (~3 inches) to the light bulb and pressing and holding the remote's 2nd and bottom buttons. The light bulb will flash and the remote's LED will turn on. Continue to hold both buttons until the remote's LED turns off.

After resetting the bulb will automatically attempt to join a network.

This method should work for Philips Hue bulbs, IKEA TRADFRI bulbs, GE Link bulbs, Connected Cree bulbs, and EcoSmart SMART bulbs.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: down , up , stop .