Xiaomi LYWSD03MMC-z

Model LYWSD03MMC-z Vendor Xiaomi Description Temp & RH Monitor Lite (pvxx/ZigbeeTLc) Exposes temperature, humidity, display, temperature_display_mode, comfort_display, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, measurement_interval, battery, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Whether to enable the device display.. Value can be found in the published state on the display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals on display is ON, if off OFF.

# Temperature display mode (enum)

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

# Comfort display (binary)

Whether to show a comfort indicator on the device screen.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_display": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals show comfort display is ON, if hide OFF.

# Comfort temperature min (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Temperature minimum, in 0.01°C steps, default 20.00°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Comfort temperature max (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Temperature maximum, in 0.01°C steps, default 25.00°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Comfort humidity min (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Humidity minimum, in 1% steps, default 40.00%. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is % .

# Comfort humidity max (numeric)

Comfort parameters/Humidity maximum, in 1% steps, default 60.00%.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is % .

# Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration, in 0.01° steps, default 0 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration, in 0.01% steps, default 0%.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

# Measurement interval (numeric)

Measurement interval, default 10 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the measurement_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"measurement_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"measurement_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is s .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .