TuYa LY-108
|Model
|LY-108
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Cover
|Exposes
|work_state, cover (state, position), battery, opening_mode, motor_direction, set_upper_limit, factory_reset, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Work_state (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Opening_mode (enum)
Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
tilt,
lift.
Motor_direction (enum)
Motor side. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
left,
right.
Set_upper_limit (enum)
Learning. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
stop.
Factory_reset (enum)
Remove limits. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.