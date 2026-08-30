Lupus LS12128
|Model
|LS12128
|Vendor
|Lupus
|Description
|Roller shutter
|Exposes
|cover (state, position)
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.