# Lupus LS12128

Model LS12128 Vendor Lupus Description Roller shutter Exposes cover (state, position), linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .