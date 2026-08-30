Tuya LCZ030
|Model
|LCZ030
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Temperature & humidity & illuminance sensor with display
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, alarm_temperature_max, alarm_temperature_min, alarm_humidity_max, alarm_humidity_min, alarm_humidity, alarm_temperature, illuminance
|Picture
Notes
Warning
For full functionality of this device you will need to pair it to a TuYa Gateway prior use.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm temperature max (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Alarm temperature min (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Alarm humidity max (numeric)
Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm humidity min (numeric)
Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm humidity (enum)
Alarm humidity status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
below_min_humdity,
over_humidity,
off.
Alarm temperature (enum)
Alarm temperature status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
below_min_temperature,
over_temperature,
off.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.