TuYa LCZ030
|Model
|LCZ030
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Temperature & humidity & illuminance sensor with display
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, illuminance, illuminance_lux, alarm_temperature_max, alarm_temperature_min, alarm_humidity_max, alarm_humidity_min, alarm_humidity, alarm_temperature, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Warning
For full functionality of this device you will need to pair it to a TuYa Gateway prior use.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Alarm_temperature_max (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Alarm_temperature_min (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
80. The unit of this value is
°C.
Alarm_humidity_max (numeric)
Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm_humidity_min (numeric)
Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm_humidity (enum)
Alarm humidity status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
below_min_humdity,
over_humidity,
off.
Alarm_temperature (enum)
Alarm temperature status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
below_min_temperature,
over_temperature,
off.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.