Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa LCZ030

ModelLCZ030
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTemperature & humidity & illuminance sensor with display
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, illuminance, illuminance_lux, alarm_temperature_max, alarm_temperature_min, alarm_humidity_max, alarm_humidity_min, alarm_humidity, alarm_temperature, linkquality
PictureTuYa LCZ030

Notes

Warning

For full functionality of this device you will need to pair it to a TuYa Gateway prior use.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Illuminance_lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Alarm_temperature_max (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80. The unit of this value is °C.

Alarm_temperature_min (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80. The unit of this value is °C.

Alarm_humidity_max (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm_humidity_min (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm_humidity (enum)

Alarm humidity status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: below_min_humdity, over_humidity, off.

Alarm_temperature (enum)

Alarm temperature status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: below_min_temperature, over_temperature, off.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.