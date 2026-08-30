TuYa LCZ030

Model LCZ030 Vendor Tuya Description Temperature & humidity & illuminance sensor with display Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, alarm_temperature_max, alarm_temperature_min, alarm_humidity_max, alarm_humidity_min, alarm_humidity, alarm_temperature, illuminance Picture

For full functionality of this device you will need to pair it to a TuYa Gateway prior use.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm humidity status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: below_min_humdity , over_humidity , off .

Alarm temperature status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: below_min_temperature , over_temperature , off .