# TuYa LCZ030

Model LCZ030 Vendor TuYa Description Temperature & humidity & illuminance sensor with display Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, illuminance, illuminance_lux, alarm_temperature_max, alarm_temperature_min, alarm_humidity_max, alarm_humidity_min, alarm_humidity, alarm_temperature, linkquality Picture

For full functionality of this device you will need to pair it to a TuYa Gateway prior use.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 80 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm humidity status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: below_min_humdity , over_humidity , off .

Alarm temperature status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: below_min_temperature , over_temperature , off .