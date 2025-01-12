LYTKO L101Ze-SLN
|Model
|L101Ze-SLN
|Vendor
|LYTKO
|Description
|Single channel thermostat without display
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode), identify, occupied_setback, remote_sensing, sensor_type
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Climate (3 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_3": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_3": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_3": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration_3": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_3": ""}.The minimal value is
-2.5and the maximum value is
2.5with a step size of
0.1.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Occupied setback (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupied_setback_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupied_setback_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupied_setback_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
2.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Remote sensing (enum, 3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_sensing_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remote_sensing_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"remote_sensing_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internally,
remotely.
Sensor (enum, 3 endpoint)
Sensor type. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_type_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_type_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_type_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
3.3K,
5.0K,
6.8K,
10.0K,
12.0K,
14.8K,
15.0K,
20.0K,
33.0K,
47.0K.