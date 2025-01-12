LYTKO L101Ze-DLN

ModelL101Ze-DLN
VendorLYTKO
DescriptionDual channel thermostat without display
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode), identify, occupied_setback, remote_sensing, sensor_type
PictureLYTKO L101Ze-DLN

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Climate (3 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_3": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_3": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_3": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_3": ""}.The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1.

Climate (4 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_4": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_4": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_4": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_4": ""}.The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Occupied setback (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_setback_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_setback_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_setback_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 2.5. The unit of this value is °C.

Occupied setback (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_setback_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_setback_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_setback_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 2.5. The unit of this value is °C.

Remote sensing (enum, 3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the remote_sensing_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_sensing_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_sensing_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: internally, remotely.

Remote sensing (enum, 4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the remote_sensing_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_sensing_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_sensing_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: internally, remotely.

Sensor (enum, 3 endpoint)

Sensor type. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3.3K, 5.0K, 6.8K, 10.0K, 12.0K, 14.8K, 15.0K, 20.0K, 33.0K, 47.0K.

Sensor (enum, 4 endpoint)

Sensor type. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3.3K, 5.0K, 6.8K, 10.0K, 12.0K, 14.8K, 15.0K, 20.0K, 33.0K, 47.0K.