LYTKO L101Ze-DLN

Model L101Ze-DLN Vendor LYTKO Description Dual channel thermostat without display Exposes climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode), identify, occupied_setback, remote_sensing, sensor_type Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": ""} .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": ""} .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_setback_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_setback_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_setback_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 2.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the occupied_setback_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_setback_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_setback_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 2.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the remote_sensing_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_sensing_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_sensing_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internally , remotely .

Value can be found in the published state on the remote_sensing_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_sensing_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_sensing_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internally , remotely .

Sensor type. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 3.3K , 5.0K , 6.8K , 10.0K , 12.0K , 14.8K , 15.0K , 20.0K , 33.0K , 47.0K .