Zigbee2MQTT

Lytko L101Z-SBN

ModelL101Z-SBN
VendorLytko
DescriptionSingle channel Zigbee thermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration), min_setpoint_deadband, sensor_type, target_temp_first, keypad_lockout, brightness, brightness_standby, linkquality
PictureLytko L101Z-SBN

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate (l3 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l3": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_l3": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""}.The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1.

Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3. The unit of this value is C.

Sensor type (enum, l3 endpoint)

Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3.3, 5, 6.8, 10, 12, 14.8, 15, 20, 33, 47.

Target temp first (binary, l3 endpoint)

Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temp_first_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true target temp first is ON, if false OFF.

Keypad lockout (enum, l1 endpoint)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1.

Brightness (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Brightness standby (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness in standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_standby_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.