Lytko L101Z-SBI
|Model
|L101Z-SBI
|Vendor
|Lytko
|Description
|Single channel Zigbee thermostat
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration), min_setpoint_deadband, sensor_type, target_temp_first, keypad_lockout, brightness, brightness_standby, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l3 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_mode,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
15and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration_l3": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l3": ""}.The minimal value is
-3and the maximum value is
3with a step size of
0.1.
Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_setpoint_deadband_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
C.
Sensor type (enum, l3 endpoint)
Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_type_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_type_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_type_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
3.3,
5,
6.8,
10,
12,
14.8,
15,
20,
33,
47.
Target temp first (binary, l3 endpoint)
Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_temp_first_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_temp_first_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"target_temp_first_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true target temp first is ON, if
false OFF.
Keypad lockout (enum, l1 endpoint)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1.
Brightness (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightness_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Brightness standby (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Display brightness in standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_standby_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightness_standby_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_standby_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.