Zigbee2MQTT

Lytko L101Z-DBI

ModelL101Z-DBI
VendorLytko
DescriptionDual channel Zigbee thermostat
Exposestemperature, humidity, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration), min_setpoint_deadband, sensor_type, target_temp_first, keypad_lockout, brightness, brightness_standby, linkquality
PictureLytko L101Z-DBI

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l3 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l3": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_l3": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""}.The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1.

Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3. The unit of this value is C.

Sensor type (enum, l3 endpoint)

Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3.3, 5, 6.8, 10, 12, 14.8, 15, 20, 33, 47.

Target temp first (binary, l3 endpoint)

Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temp_first_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true target temp first is ON, if false OFF.

Climate (l4 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l4": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_l4": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""}.The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1.

Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3. The unit of this value is C.

Sensor type (enum, l4 endpoint)

Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_l4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 3.3, 5, 6.8, 10, 12, 14.8, 15, 20, 33, 47.

Target temp first (binary, l4 endpoint)

Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temp_first_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temp_first_l4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temp_first_l4": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true target temp first is ON, if false OFF.

Keypad lockout (enum, l1 endpoint)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1.

Brightness (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Brightness standby (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness in standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_standby_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.