Lytko L101Z-DBI

Model L101Z-DBI Vendor Lytko Description Dual channel Zigbee thermostat Exposes temperature, humidity, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode, local_temperature_calibration), min_setpoint_deadband, sensor_type, target_temp_first, keypad_lockout, brightness, brightness_standby, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

# Temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_l2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_mode , local_temperature_calibration .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l3": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_l3": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""} .The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1 .

# Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is C .

# Sensor type (enum, l3 endpoint)

Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 3.3 , 5 , 6.8 , 10 , 12 , 14.8 , 15 , 20 , 33 , 47 .

# Target temp first (binary, l3 endpoint)

Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temp_first_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temp_first_l3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true target temp first is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_mode , local_temperature_calibration .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 15 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l4": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration_l4": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""} .The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1 .

# Min setpoint deadband (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Hysteresis setting. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is C .

# Sensor type (enum, l4 endpoint)

Type of sensor. Sensor resistance value (kOhm). Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_type_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 3.3 , 5 , 6.8 , 10 , 12 , 14.8 , 15 , 20 , 33 , 47 .

# Target temp first (binary, l4 endpoint)

Display current temperature or target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the target_temp_first_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_temp_first_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"target_temp_first_l4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true target temp first is ON, if false OFF.

# Keypad lockout (enum, l1 endpoint)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 .

# Brightness (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Brightness standby (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Display brightness in standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_standby_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_standby_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .