# Xiaomi KQJCMB11LM

Model KQJCMB11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara air monitoring panel S1 Exposes temperature, humidity, pm25, co2, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .