Xiaomi KQJCMB11LM

ModelKQJCMB11LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara air monitoring panel S1
Exposestemperature, humidity, pm25, co2, linkquality
OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Pm25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Co2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.