KMPCIL KMPCIL-tag-001
|Model
|KMPCIL-tag-001
|Vendor
|KMPCIL
|Description
|Arrival sensor
|Exposes
|battery, presence, power_state, occupancy, vibration, temperature, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Installation
The Arrival Sensor will be in pairing mode when it is first powered up. You can force it to go back into pairing mode by factory resetting the sensor in the following steps.
1.remove all power (battery and dc) 2.press the button on the back of the board. 3.plug the dc power and count to 4 to 5 seconds (not more). 4.release the button. At this point, the module is in pairing mode.
Once the Arrival Sensor is in pairing mode, please follow the standard Zigbee2Mqtt pairing process for a new device.
Additional notes
Please visit https://community.home-assistant.io/t/zigbee-arrival-sensor-for-car/382529/7
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
presence_timeout_dc: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 60 seconds) while in DC. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
60
presence_timeout_battery: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 420 seconds) while in Battery. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
120
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Power_state (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
power_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true power_state is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.