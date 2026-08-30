BTicino K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C
|Model
|K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C
|Vendor
|BTicino
|Description
|Shutter SW with level control
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), action, moving, identify, led_in_dark, led_if_on, calibration_mode
|Picture
Notes
You can calibrate your device (to enable position support) by closing the shutter (or opening it if your cover position is inverted) and pressing both the up and down buttons for about 5 seconds until you see a blinking yellow light. The shutter will begin calibrating itself and will open and close a few times (this process takes a few minutes to complete).
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identity_effect: Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:
identity_effect:
effect: blink 3 # allowed: 'blink 3', 'fixed', 'blink green', 'blink blue'
color: red # allowed: 'default', 'red', 'green', 'blue', 'lightblue', 'yellow', 'pink', 'white'
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing,
stopped.
Moving (binary)
Indicates if the cover is currently moving. Value can be found in the published state on the
moving property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"moving": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true moving is ON, if
false OFF.
Identify (enum)
Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to identify the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Led in dark (binary)
Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led in dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led if on (binary)
Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_if_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_if_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led if on is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration mode (enum)
Defines the calibration mode of the switch. (Caution: Changing modes requires a recalibration of the shutter switch!). Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
classic_nllv,
specific_nllv,
up_down_stop,
temporal,
venetian_bso.