BTicino K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C

Model K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C Vendor BTicino Description Shutter SW with level control Exposes cover (state, position), action, moving, identify, led_in_dark, led_if_on, calibration_mode Picture

You can calibrate your device (to enable position support) by closing the shutter (or opening it if your cover position is inverted) and pressing both the up and down buttons for about 5 seconds until you see a blinking yellow light. The shutter will begin calibrating itself and will open and close a few times (this process takes a few minutes to complete).

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identity_effect : Defines the identification effect to simplify the device identification. Example:

identity_effect : effect : blink 3 color : red

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing , stopped .

Indicates if the cover is currently moving. Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"moving": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true moving is ON, if false OFF.

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to identify the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Enables the built-in LED allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led in dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED on activity. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led if on is ON, if OFF OFF.