Zigbee2MQTT

BTicino K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C

ModelK4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C
VendorBTicino
DescriptionShutter SW with level control
Exposescover (state, position), action, led_in_dark, identify, linkquality
PictureBTicino K4027C/L4027C/N4027C/NT4027C

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • no_position_support: Set to true when your device only reports position 0, 100 and 50 (in this case your device has an older firmware) (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: moving, identify, ``.

Led_in_dark (binary)

Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_in_dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Identify (enum)

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to find the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: blink.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.