BTicino K4003C/L4003C/N4003C/NT4003C

Model K4003C/L4003C/N4003C/NT4003C Vendor BTicino Description Light switch with neutral Exposes switch (state), action, led_in_dark, led_if_on, identify, linkquality Picture

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: identify , on , off .

Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the led_in_dark property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_in_dark": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_in_dark is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables the LED when the light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the led_if_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_if_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_if_on is ON, if OFF OFF.

Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to find the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink .