BTicino K4003C/L4003C/N4003C/NT4003C
|Model
|K4003C/L4003C/N4003C/NT4003C
|Vendor
|BTicino
|Description
|Light switch with neutral
|Exposes
|switch (state), action, led_in_dark, led_if_on, identify, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify,
on,
off.
Led_in_dark (binary)
Enables the LED when the light is turned off, allowing to see the switch in the dark. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_in_dark property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_in_dark": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_in_dark": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_in_dark is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led_if_on (binary)
Enables the LED when the light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_if_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_if_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_if_on": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_if_on is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Identify (enum)
Blinks the built-in LED to make it easier to find the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.