Xiaomi JTYJ-GD-01LM/BW
|Model
|JTYJ-GD-01LM/BW
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|MiJia Honeywell smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke, battery_low, tamper, battery, sensitivity, smoke_density, selftest, voltage, test, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi YTC4020RT
Notes
Pairing
Plug the device in and wait for around 5mins, while it performs its self-tests. A successful self-test is indicated by couple of beeps and a steady green led. Now the device is ready for pairing. To initiate pairing quickly press the button three times in a row.
Sensitivity
The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where
SENSITIVITY is one of the following values:
low,
medium,
high.
Self-test
A self-test can be trigged by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"selftest": ""}. If the selftest is executed successfully you will hear the device beep in 30 seconds.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Smoke_density (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_density property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Selftest (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"selftest": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Test (binary)
Test mode activated. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.