Xiaomi JTYJ-GD-01LM/BW

Model JTYJ-GD-01LM/BW Vendor Xiaomi Description MiJia Honeywell smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery_low, tamper, battery, sensitivity, smoke_density, selftest, voltage, test, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4020RT

Plug the device in and wait for around 5mins, while it performs its self-tests. A successful self-test is indicated by couple of beeps and a steady green led. Now the device is ready for pairing. To initiate pairing quickly press the button three times in a row.

The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where SENSITIVITY is one of the following values: low , medium , high .

A self-test can be trigged by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"selftest": ""} . If the selftest is executed successfully you will hear the device beep in 30 seconds.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_density property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"selftest": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Test mode activated. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.