Zigbee2MQTT

JAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB

ModelJS-MC-SENSOR-ZB
VendorJAVIS
DescriptionMicrowave sensor
Exposesoccupancy, illuminance_lux, led_enable, keep_time, sensitivity, illuminance_calibration, linkquality
PictureJAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance_lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Led_enable (binary)

Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Keep_time (enum)

PIR keep time 0:5s|1:30s|2:60s|3:180s|4:300s|5:600s|6:1200s|7:1800s. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Sensitivity (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 25, 50, 75, 100.

Illuminance_calibration (numeric)

Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10000 and the maximum value is 10000.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.