JAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB

Model JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB Vendor JAVIS Description Microwave sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance, led_enable, keep_time, sensitivity, illuminance_calibration Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": VALUE} . If value equals true led enable is ON, if false OFF.

PIR keep time 0:5s|1:30s|2:60s|3:180s|4:300s|5:600s|6:1200s|7:1800s. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 .

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 25 , 50 , 75 , 100 .