JAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB
|Model
|JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB
|Vendor
|JAVIS
|Description
|Microwave sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance_lux, led_enable, keep_time, sensitivity, illuminance_calibration, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Led_enable (binary)
Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Keep_time (enum)
PIR keep time 0:5s|1:30s|2:60s|3:180s|4:300s|5:600s|6:1200s|7:1800s. Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7.
Sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
25,
50,
75,
100.
Illuminance_calibration (numeric)
Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10000 and the maximum value is
10000.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.