JAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB
|Model
|JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB
|Vendor
|JAVIS
|Description
|Microwave sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, led_enable, keep_time, sensitivity, illuminance_calibration
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Led enable (binary)
Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable": VALUE}. If value equals
true led enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Keep time (enum)
PIR keep time 0:5s|1:30s|2:60s|3:180s|4:300s|5:600s|6:1200s|7:1800s. Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_time": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7.
Sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
25,
50,
75,
100.
Illuminance calibration (numeric)
Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10000 and the maximum value is
10000.