JAVIS JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB

Model JS-MC-SENSOR-ZB Vendor JAVIS Description Microwave sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance_lux, led_enable, keep_time, sensitivity, illuminance_calibration, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.

PIR keep time 0:5s|1:30s|2:60s|3:180s|4:300s|5:600s|6:1200s|7:1800s. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 .

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 25 , 50 , 75 , 100 .

Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10000 and the maximum value is 10000 .