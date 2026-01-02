Tuya JKD-816COM-Z
|Model
|JKD-816COM-Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Carbon monoxide & gas sensor
|Exposes
|carbon_monoxide, co, gas, gas_value, silence, self_test, fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
CO (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
LEL.
Silence (binary)
Mute the alarm buzzer. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure,
others.
Fault (enum)
Fault status of the device (none = no fault). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
fault,
serious_fault,
sensor_fault,
probe_fault,
power_fault.