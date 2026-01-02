Tuya JKD-816COM-Z

ModelJKD-816COM-Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionCarbon monoxide & gas sensor
Exposescarbon_monoxide, co, gas, gas_value, silence, self_test, fault
PictureTuya JKD-816COM-Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

CO (numeric)

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is LEL.

Silence (binary)

Mute the alarm buzzer. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Self test (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure, others.

Fault (enum)

Fault status of the device (none = no fault). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, fault, serious_fault, sensor_fault, probe_fault, power_fault.