Tuya JKD-816COM-Z

Model JKD-816COM-Z Vendor Tuya Description Carbon monoxide & gas sensor Exposes carbon_monoxide, co, gas, gas_value, silence, self_test, fault Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is LEL .

Mute the alarm buzzer. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , check_success , check_failure , others .