Danfoss Icon2
|Model
|Icon2
|Vendor
|Danfoss
|Description
|Icon2 Main Controller, Room Thermostat or Sensor
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, room_floor_sensor_mode, floor_min_setpoint, floor_max_setpoint, temperature, humidity, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (1 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_1": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_1": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_1": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_1": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_1": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 1 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 1 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 1 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (2 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_2": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_2": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_2": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_2": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_2": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 2 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 2 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 2 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (3 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_3": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_3": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_3": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 3 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 3 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 3 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (4 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_4": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_4": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_4": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 4 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 4 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 4 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (5 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_5": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_5": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_5": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_5": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_5": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 5 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 5 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 5 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (6 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_6": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_6": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_6": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_6": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_6": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 6 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 6 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 6 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (7 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_7": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_7": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_7": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_7": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_7": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 7 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 7 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 7 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (8 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_8": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_8": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_8": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_8": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_8": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 8 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 8 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 8 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (9 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_9": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_9": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_9": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_9": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_9": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 9 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 9 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 9 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 9 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 9 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (10 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_10": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_10": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_10": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_10": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_10": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 10 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 10 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 10 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 10 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 10 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (11 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_11": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_11": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_11": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_11": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_11": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 11 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 11 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 11 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 11 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 11 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (12 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_12": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_12": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_12": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_12": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_12": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 12 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 12 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 12 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 12 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 12 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (13 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_13": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_13": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_13": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_13": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_13": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 13 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 13 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 13 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 13 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 13 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (14 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_14": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_14": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_14": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_14": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_14": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 14 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 14 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 14 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 14 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 14 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (15 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_15": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_15": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_15": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_15": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_15": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, 15 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, 15 endpoint)
Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, 15 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, 15 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, 15 endpoint)
Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
System status code (enum, 232 endpoint)
Main Controller Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_code_232 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_code_232": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_expansion_board,
missing_radio_module,
missing_command_module,
missing_master_rail,
missing_slave_rail_no_1,
missing_slave_rail_no_2,
pt1000_input_short_circuit,
pt1000_input_open_circuit,
error_on_one_or_more_output.
System status water (enum, 232 endpoint)
Main Controller Water Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_water_232 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_water_232": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hot_water_flow_in_pipes,
cool_water_flow_in_pipes.
Multimaster role (enum, 232 endpoint)
Main Controller Role. Value can be found in the published state on the
multimaster_role_232 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"multimaster_role_232": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
invalid_unused,
master,
slave_1,
slave_2.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.