# Danfoss Icon2

Model Icon2 Vendor Danfoss Description Icon2 Main Controller, Room Thermostat or Sensor Exposes battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, room_floor_sensor_mode, floor_min_setpoint, floor_max_setpoint, temperature, humidity, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

# Battery (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_1": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_1": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_1": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_1": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_1": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 1 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 1 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 1 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 1 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_2": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_2": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_2": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_2": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_2": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 2 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 2 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 2 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 2 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_3": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_3": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_3": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 3 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 3 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 3 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 3 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_4": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_4": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_4": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 4 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 4 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 4 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 4 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_5": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_5": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_5": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_5": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_5": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 5 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 5 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 5 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 5 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_6": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_6": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_6": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_6": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_6": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 6 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 6 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 6 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 6 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_7": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_7": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_7": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_7": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_7": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 7 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 7 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 7 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 7 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_8": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_8": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_8": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_8": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_8": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 8 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 8 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 8 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 8 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_9": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_9": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_9": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_9": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_9": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 9 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 9 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 9 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 9 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 9 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_10": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_10": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_10": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_10": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_10": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 10 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 10 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 10 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 10 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 10 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_11": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_11": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_11": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_11": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_11": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 11 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 11 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 11 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 11 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 11 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_12": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_12": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_12": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_12": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_12": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 12 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 12 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 12 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 12 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 12 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_13": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_13": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_13": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_13": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_13": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 13 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 13 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 13 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 13 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 13 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_14": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_14": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_14": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_14": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 14 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 14 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 14 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 14 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 14 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# Battery (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_15": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_15": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_15": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_15": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_15": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

# Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Setpoint change source (enum, 15 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

# Output status (enum, 15 endpoint)

Actuator status). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

# Room status code (enum, 15 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Room floor sensor mode (enum, 15 endpoint)

Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the room_floor_sensor_mode_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_floor_sensor_mode_15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: comfort , floor_only , dual_mode .

# Floor min setpoint (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_min_setpoint_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_min_setpoint_15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Floor max setpoint (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_max_setpoint_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_max_setpoint_15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 18 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, 15 endpoint)

Humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

# System status code (enum, 232 endpoint)

Main Controller Status. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_code_232 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_code_232": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_expansion_board , missing_radio_module , missing_command_module , missing_master_rail , missing_slave_rail_no_1 , missing_slave_rail_no_2 , pt1000_input_short_circuit , pt1000_input_open_circuit , error_on_one_or_more_output .

# System status water (enum, 232 endpoint)

Main Controller Water Status. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_water_232 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_water_232": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hot_water_flow_in_pipes , cool_water_flow_in_pipes .

# Multimaster role (enum, 232 endpoint)

Main Controller Role. Value can be found in the published state on the multimaster_role_232 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multimaster_role_232": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: invalid_unused , master , slave_1 , slave_2 .