Danfoss Icon
|Model
|Icon
|Vendor
|Danfoss
|Description
|Icon floor heating (regulator, Zigbee module & thermostats)
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode), abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit, abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l1 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l1": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l1": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l1": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l1 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l1 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l2 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l2": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l2": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l2": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l2 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l2 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l3 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l3": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l3 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l3 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l4 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l4": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l4": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l4": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l4": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l4 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l4 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l5 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l5": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l5": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l5": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l5": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l5 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l5 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l6 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l6": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l6": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l6": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l6": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l6 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l6 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l7 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l7": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l7": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l7": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l7": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l7 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l7 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l8 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l8": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l8": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l8": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l8": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l8 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l8 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l9 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l9": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l9": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l9": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l9": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l9 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l9 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l9 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l10 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l10": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l10": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l10": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l10": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l10 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l10 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l10 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l11 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l11": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l11": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l11": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l11": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l11 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l11 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l11 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l12 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l12": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l12": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l12": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l12": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l12 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l12 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l12 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l13 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l13": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l13": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l13": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l13": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l13 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l13 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l13 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l14 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l14": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l14": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l14": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l14": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l14 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l14 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l14 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Battery (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l15 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
running_state,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l15": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l15": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l15": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_l15": ""}.
Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint_change_source (enum, l15 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output_status (enum, l15 endpoint)
Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room_status_code (enum, l15 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
System_status_code (enum, l16 endpoint)
Regulator Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_code_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_code_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_expansion_board,
missing_radio_module,
missing_command_module,
missing_master_rail,
missing_slave_rail_no_1,
missing_slave_rail_no_2,
pt1000_input_short_circuit,
pt1000_input_open_circuit,
error_on_one_or_more_output.
System_status_water (enum, l16 endpoint)
Water Status of Regulator. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_water_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_water_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hot_water_flow_in_pipes,
cool_water_flow_in_pipes.
Multimaster_role (enum, l16 endpoint)
Regulator role (Master vs Slave). Value can be found in the published state on the
multimaster_role_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"multimaster_role_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
invalid_unused,
master,
slave_1,
slave_2.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.