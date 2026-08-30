Danfoss Icon
|Model
|Icon
|Vendor
|Danfoss
|Description
|Icon Main Controller with Zigbee Module, Room Thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit, abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, room_floor_sensor_mode, floor_min_setpoint, floor_max_setpoint, temperature, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, icon_application
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l1 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l1": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l1": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l1 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l1 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l2 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l2": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l2": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l2 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l2 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l2 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l3 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l3": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l3 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l3 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l3 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l4 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l4": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l4": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l4": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l4 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l4 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l4 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l5 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l5": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l5": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l5": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l5 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l5 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l5 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l5 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l6 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l6": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l6": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l6": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l6 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l6 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l6 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l7 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l7": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l7": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l7": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l7 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l7 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l7 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l7 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l8 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l8": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l8": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l8": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l8 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l8 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l8 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l8 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l9 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l9": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l9": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l9": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l9 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l9 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l9 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l9 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l9 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l9 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l10 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l10": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l10": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l10": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l10 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l10 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l10 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l10 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l10 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l10 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l11 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l11": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l11": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l11": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l11 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l11 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l11 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l11 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l11 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l11 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l12 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l12": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l12": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l12": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l12 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l12 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l12 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l12 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l12 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l12 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l13 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l13": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l13": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l13": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l13 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l13 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l13 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l13 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l13 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l13 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l14 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l14": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l14": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l14": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l14 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l14 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l14 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l14 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l14 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l14 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate (l15 endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_l15": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_l15": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_l15": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Abs min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Abs max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
4 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Setpoint change source (enum, l15 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source_l15 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Output status (enum, l15 endpoint)
Actuator status. Value can be found in the published state on the
output_status_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"output_status_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Room status code (enum, l15 endpoint)
Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_status_code_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_status_code_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_rt,
rt_touch_error,
floor_sensor_short_circuit,
floor_sensor_disconnected.
Room floor sensor mode (enum, l15 endpoint)
Floor sensor mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_floor_sensor_mode_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"room_floor_sensor_mode_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
floor_only,
dual_mode.
Floor min setpoint (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Min floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_setpoint_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_setpoint_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor max setpoint (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Max floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_setpoint_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_setpoint_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
18 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature (numeric, l15 endpoint)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
System status code (enum, l16 endpoint)
Main Controller Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_code_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_code_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
missing_expansion_board,
missing_radio_module,
missing_command_module,
missing_master_rail,
missing_slave_rail_no_1,
missing_slave_rail_no_2,
pt1000_input_short_circuit,
pt1000_input_open_circuit,
error_on_one_or_more_output.
System status water (enum, l16 endpoint)
Main Controller Water Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_status_water_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_status_water_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hot_water_flow_in_pipes,
cool_water_flow_in_pipes.
Multimaster role (enum, l16 endpoint)
Main Controller Role. Value can be found in the published state on the
multimaster_role_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"multimaster_role_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
invalid_unused,
master,
slave_1,
slave_2.
Icon application (enum, l16 endpoint)
Main Controller application. Value can be found in the published state on the
icon_application_l16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"icon_application_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
17,
18,
19,
20.