# Danfoss Icon

Model Icon Vendor Danfoss Description Icon floor heating (regulator, Zigbee module & thermostats) Exposes battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode), abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit, abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

# Battery (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l1": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l1": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l1": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l1": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l2": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l2": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l2": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l3": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l3": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l4": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l4": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l4": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l5": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l5": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l5": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l5": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l5": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l6": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l6": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l6": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l6": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l6": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l7": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l7": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l7": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l7": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l7": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l8": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l8": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l8": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l8": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l8": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l9": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l9": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l9": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l9": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l9 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l9": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l10": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l10": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l10": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l10": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l10 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l10": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l11": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l11": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l11": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l11": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l11 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l11": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l12": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l12": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l12": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l12": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l12 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l12": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l13": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l13": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l13": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l13": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l13 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l13": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l14": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l14": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l14": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l14": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l14 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l14": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

# Battery (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l15": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l15": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l15": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l15": ""} .

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l15 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: inactive , active .

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l15": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_rt , rt_touch_error , floor_sensor_short_circuit , floor_sensor_disconnected .

Regulator Status. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_code_l16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_code_l16": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , missing_expansion_board , missing_radio_module , missing_command_module , missing_master_rail , missing_slave_rail_no_1 , missing_slave_rail_no_2 , pt1000_input_short_circuit , pt1000_input_open_circuit , error_on_one_or_more_output .

Water Status of Regulator. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_water_l16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_water_l16": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hot_water_flow_in_pipes , cool_water_flow_in_pipes .

Regulator role (Master vs Slave). Value can be found in the published state on the multimaster_role_l16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multimaster_role_l16": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: invalid_unused , master , slave_1 , slave_2 .