Zigbee2MQTT

Danfoss Icon

ModelIcon
VendorDanfoss
DescriptionIcon floor heating (regulator, Zigbee module & thermostats)
Exposesbattery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode), abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit, abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, setpoint_change_source, output_status, room_status_code, system_status_code, system_status_water, multimaster_role, linkquality
PictureDanfoss Icon

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Battery (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l1 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l1": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l1": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l1": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l1": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l1 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l1 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l1": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l2 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l2": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l2": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l2": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l2": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l2 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l2 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l3 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l3": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l3": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l3": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l3": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l3 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l3 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l3 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l3": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l4 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l4": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l4": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l4": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l4": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l4": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l4 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l4 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l4": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l5 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l5": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l5": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l5": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l5": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l5": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l5 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l5 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l5 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l5 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l5": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l6 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l6": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l6": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l6": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l6": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l6": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l6 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l6 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l6 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l6": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l7 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l7 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l7": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l7": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l7": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l7": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l7": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l7 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l7 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l7 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l7 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l7": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l8 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l8 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l8": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l8": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l8": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l8": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l8": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l8 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l8 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l8 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l8 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l8": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l9 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l9 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l9": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l9": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l9": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l9": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l9": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l9 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l9": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l9 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l9 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l9 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l9 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l9": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l10 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l10": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l10": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l10": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l10": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l10": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l10 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l10": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l10 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l10 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l10 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l10 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l10": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l11 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l11 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l11": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l11": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l11": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l11": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l11": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l11 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l11": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l11 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l11 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l11 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l11 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l11": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l12 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l12 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l12": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l12": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l12": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l12": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l12": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l12 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l12": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l12 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l12 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l12 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l12 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l12": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l13 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l13 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l13": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l13": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l13": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l13": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l13": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l13 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l13": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l13 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l13 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l13 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l13 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l13": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l14 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l14 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l14": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l14": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l14": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l14": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l14": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l14 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l14": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l14 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l14 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l14 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l14 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l14": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

Battery (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_l15 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate (l15 endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_l15": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_l15": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_l15": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_l15": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_l15": ""}.

Abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Absolute min temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Absolute max temperature allowed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the abs_max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Min temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric, l15 endpoint)

Max temperature limit set on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit_l15": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Setpoint_change_source (enum, l15 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source_l15 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: manual, schedule, externally.

Output_status (enum, l15 endpoint)

Danfoss Output Status [Active vs Inactive]). Value can be found in the published state on the output_status_l15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"output_status_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Room_status_code (enum, l15 endpoint)

Thermostat status. Value can be found in the published state on the room_status_code_l15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"room_status_code_l15": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_rt, rt_touch_error, floor_sensor_short_circuit, floor_sensor_disconnected.

System_status_code (enum, l16 endpoint)

Regulator Status. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_code_l16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_code_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, missing_expansion_board, missing_radio_module, missing_command_module, missing_master_rail, missing_slave_rail_no_1, missing_slave_rail_no_2, pt1000_input_short_circuit, pt1000_input_open_circuit, error_on_one_or_more_output.

System_status_water (enum, l16 endpoint)

Water Status of Regulator. Value can be found in the published state on the system_status_water_l16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_status_water_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hot_water_flow_in_pipes, cool_water_flow_in_pipes.

Multimaster_role (enum, l16 endpoint)

Regulator role (Master vs Slave). Value can be found in the published state on the multimaster_role_l16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"multimaster_role_l16": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: invalid_unused, master, slave_1, slave_2.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.